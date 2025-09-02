Lionel Messi's potential retirement looms large, leaving Argentina and the football world wondering what the future holds.

Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 2 (ANI): Former Argentina international goalkeeper Franco Armani, the World Cup-winning footballer still active in the club scene for River Plate, said that legendary striker Lionel Messi should think over his retirement very carefully as "no one is prepared for that".



Messi is all set to continue through next summer's FIFA World Cup as he aims to defend the title he finally won back in 2022, but it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him, with Argentina and club Inter Miami, as the club contract extension beyond the end of the year yet to be agreed with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.



The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a part of the Argentina set-up for 20 years since his senior debut in 2005. During the course of a decorated career, which finally saw him capture the biggest prize three years back, the iconic footballer has earned 193 appearances and netted 112 goals.



Messi has secured a World Cup and two Copa America titles for Argentina, and also an Olympic gold medal back in 2008 at Beijing. But at the age of 38, there are speculations over how long Messi will continue.



The iconic footballer has already hinted that he will bow out of international football following the 2026 World Cup, with the outing against Venezuela on Thursday set to be his last competitive game on home soil for his nation, he had said as quoted by Goal.com ahead of the match, "It is going to be a very, very special match for me because it is the last qualifying match (for World Cup).



"I do not know if there will be friendlies or more matches after Venezuela, but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We are going to live it like that. I do not know what will happen next," he added.



The former Argentina keeper Armani, still active at 38 years of age in club circuit, said at the River Plate Foundation dinner on being asked about Messi approaching his end, "Let us hope not, let him think it over. Obviously, no one is prepared for that, I think. After Thursday, let him think it over very carefully."



Recently, Inter Miami CF lost to Seattle Sounders FC by 0-3 in the final of the Leagues Cup on August 31. (ANI)

