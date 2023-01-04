Ronaldo's split with Mendes: From discord over Morgan interview to Regufe's Al-Nassr masterstroke

A day after Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, reports have suggested that the Portuguese talisman split with long-time super-agent Jorge Mendes after disagreements over Piers Morgan's interview, with close pal Ricky Regufe taking control of move to Saudi Arabia.

For years Jorge Mendes played an instrumental role in Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career. However, the long-time association with his super-agent reportedly ended after a disagreement over his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which led to his abrupt departure from Manchester United.

The 37-year-old striker from Portugal was formally introduced as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday after arriving in Saudi Arabia and signing a 175 million pounds contract. It comes after a turbulent few weeks in which Ronaldo, who had been dropped by United earlier in the season, accused the Red Devils of "betraying" him and attacked manager Erik ten Hag in the TalkTV interview.

Mendes reportedly objected to Ronaldo giving the interview and realised thereafter that there was little chance of finding the superstar a top club in Europe. According to Portuguese news outlet Publico, despite the contentious nature of his Old Trafford departure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner anticipated receiving offers from top European clubs if he performed at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mendes had a different opinion since he understood that only Al-Nassr could meet Ronaldo's wage demands. He had already started the process by gauging the Saudi Arabian club's interest. This theory was proven when the Portuguese talisman underperformed at the World Cup and was benched by coach Fernando Santos for the knockout stages. Publico claimed the striker's actions during the showpiece tournament were a 'constant source of irritation' for the Portugal team, with his teammates and the federation 'hushing up almost everything'.

At this moment, Ronaldo's manager and close friend Ricky Regufe intervened to arrange his move to the Middle East. Regufe was integrated into the Portugal camp throughout the World Cup, which other team members found curious. Conflict soon developed between Regufe and Mendes' business Gestifute.

In his presentation on Tuesday, the 37-year-old icon stated that he had been approached by numerous clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the United States, and even Portugal but that he had already committed to Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, a report in The Athletic claimed that European clubs were given the opportunity to pay Ronaldo just over 4 million pounds a year (80k pounds a week) in the summer. However, no one took the bait.

In front of 25,000 boisterous fans at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Ronaldo was announced as 'the world's greatest footballer' over a backdrop of explosions, flares, and strobe lighting. For forsaking the European game and accepting the Saudi money, Ronaldo has drawn criticism. But he said, "This contract is unique but I'm a unique player, so for me it's normal. I really don't worry about what people say. I am really, really happy to be here. I am so proud to make a big decision in my life. My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs."

"For me now, it is a new challenge in Asia. I'm grateful that Al Nassr have given me this opportunity to develop not only football, but also the young generation, the women's generation. I want to change the mentality of the new generation," CR7 added. After his introductory press conference, Ronaldo met his new teammates and swapped his three-piece suit for a yellow home kit before greeting a packed Mrsool Park.

"It is a pleasure to be here. I will give my best for this club. My goal is to make people happy, to enjoy myself and to help the country be better and better," Ronaldo told Al-Nassr supporters. The Portuguese legend will reportedly help Saudi Arabia in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup but insists he is there primarily to play football.

