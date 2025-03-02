IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Can India secure top spot in Group A? Recent form, key players and more

India will lock horns with New Zealand in their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium as they eye the top spot in Group A. 

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Can India secure top spot in Group A? Recent form, key players and more snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 2, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

India will lock horns with New Zealand in their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium as they eye the top spot in Group A. This will also help settle up the semi-final permutations.

The match acts as a perfect tune-up, heading into the tournament's next stage.

It's the only two remaining teams to have won every match at the tournament doing battle and there's plenty to play for.

IND vs NZ - Recent form

New Zealand

Similar to India, New Zealand is one of the in-form ODI teams in world cricket. They've already played eight One Day Internationals this year and only lost one of them, which was a dead rubber against Sri Lanka in a 2-1 series win in January. Leading into the tournament, the Black Caps won all three Tri-Nation matches against Pakistan and South Africa. They also easily won both of their group stage encounters.

India

After their strong victory over Pakistan in Dubai, India has nine wins from ten white ball encounters this calendar year. While they can afford to drop this game, having already secured semi-finals qualification, knocking off a fellow tournament contender would have to feel good, as they move into the knockout stages.

IND vs NZ - Players in focus

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell

Bracewell is unquestionably in focus after his return of 4/26 off 10 overs against Bangladesh last start. He complemented the Kiwis' tall pace attack, taking advantage of Tigers batters targeting the slow bowling. Bracewell only took the one wicket against Pakistan but only conceded 38 runs from his 10 overs in another economical display. The right-arm off-spinner's role against this fierce Indian batting dugout will prove pivotal.

India: Mohammed Shami

India's opening bowler made major inroads against Bangladesh, taking five scalps, before going wicketless against Pakistan. It was the Indian spinners that did the damage against their subcontinent rivals, but if Shami can take care of New Zealand's top order with an early breakthrough or two, the spin brigade will smell blood in the middle overs.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IML 2025: India Masters secure 8-wicket win over SA Masters; WATCH Tshabalala apologise for Tendulkar's wicket snt

IML 2025: India Masters secure 8-wicket win over SA Masters; WATCH Tshabalala apologise for Tendulkar's wicket

Ranji Trophy Final, VIR vs KER: Karun Nair knocks BCCI's door harder with a century against Kerala (WATCH)

Ranji Trophy Final, VID vs KER: Karun Nair knocks BCCI's door harder with a century against Kerala (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Ex-India coach confident Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record snt

Champions Trophy: Ex-India coach confident Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record

Champions Trophy 2025: Can Afghanistan win an ICC trophy? Steyn, Jaffer highlight key areas for improvement snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Can Afghanistan win an ICC trophy? Steyn, Jaffer highlight key areas for improvement

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why

Recent Stories

Samsung launches Galaxy A56 Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 check features price and colours gcw

Samsung launches Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 | Check features, price and colours

Game of Cards: The Silent Influence of Putin, Trump & 'Joker in the Pack' shk

Game of Cards: The Silent Influence of Putin, Trump & 'Joker in the Pack'

Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Synthetic drugs destroyed me...' Thrissur youth shahbaz shares shocking substance abuse story anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Synthetic drugs destroyed me...' Thrissur youth shares shocking substance abuse story

IML 2025: India Masters secure 8-wicket win over SA Masters; WATCH Tshabalala apologise for Tendulkar's wicket snt

IML 2025: India Masters secure 8-wicket win over SA Masters; WATCH Tshabalala apologise for Tendulkar's wicket

Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 7 celeb inspired white saree designs ATG

Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 7 celeb inspired white saree designs

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Video Icon
MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon