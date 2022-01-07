  • Facebook
    Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    In a major blow to Leicester City, star striker Jamie Vardy has been ruled out of action for eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

    Leicester striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 7:52 PM IST
    In a major blow to Leicester City, star striker Jamie Vardy has been ruled out of action for eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

    Vardy, who turns 35 years this month, had complained of a hamstring issue during the EFL Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool in December. The striker was rested for the Boxing Day clash against Manchester City. Although Vardy won't need an operation, the injury he suffered is worse than first feared.

    Meanwhile, Patson Daka also suffered an injury and is set to miss the African Cup of Nations. Kelechi Iheanacho is at AFCON with Nigeria, while Jonny Evans was sidelined until April after undergoing a hamstring operation after he limped off against Newcastle in last month. This has now left Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers' with limited options upfront.

    "Jamie Vardy will be out for a number of weeks. It is unfortunate for him, but we are looking at up to eight weeks. He will be out for a period of time," Rogers confirmed.

    Providing details on Vardy's injury, Rogers added that the striker suffered a blow in the higher end of his hamstring, which has now resulted in him missing action until March. The fact that he does not need an operation is the only good news from it added the Leicester boss.

    Leicester City's upcoming fixtures:

    January 8: Watford (H) - FA Cup third round

    January 11: Everton (A) 

    January 15: Burnley (A)

    January 19: Tottenham (H)

    January 23: Brighton (H)

    February 10: Liverpool (A)

    Also read: EPL 2021-22: Will Coutinho fill the Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard?

