EPL 2021-22: Will Coutinho fill the Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard?

It's official. Philippe Coutinho has joined Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. According to an official statement released, the agreement that is subject to the footballer completing a medical and receiving a work permit includes an option to buy, and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours. The Brazilian midfielder's return to Premier League also marks a reunion with Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, with whom he had played for two-and-a-half years at Liverpool. Reports sugged that Coutinho is already said to know a lot about Villa and their squad.

Philippe Coutinho wanted to return to England and has seen Aston Villas as a club with ambition and in the middle of building something spectacular for the future. Barcelona had signed the 29-year-old from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club record of 146 million pounds. However, Coutinho has struggled to make a mark at Camp Nou and spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he won the Champions League, the Bundesliga, and the German Cup under Hansi Flick.

Ahead of Coutinho's singing, Aston Villa boss Stevven Gerrard heaped praises for the midfielder, saying that the midfielder is a serial winner. "63 caps for Brazil, a serial winner, Coutinho was incredible at Liverpool, so I can understand why he is linked to a lot of football clubs," Gerrard said.

Expressing that he has an incredible amount of respect for Coutinho, Gerrard added that he understands why a lot of supporters in the country speak about him. "I do not think you get a nickname as a magician if you're not a special footballer," the Aston Villa manager stated.

Although Barcelona fans believe Coutinho has underperformed since moving to Spain, Gerrard defended his former Liverpool team-mate's record at Camp Nou, adding that the midfielder still has a lot to offer. "He won two league titles and two Copa del Reys with Barcelona. I think if you have a look at his Wikipedia page, you will see a serial winner wherever he has been. I have got nothing but positive things to say about him. He is a friend of mine, so if I'm asked questions, I can speak for as long as you want," Gerrard concluded.

Philippe Coutinho's move to Aston Villa that are 13th in the Premier League table, has now sparked excitement among fans, with several sports pundits questioning if the Brazilian is the perfect replacement for Jack Grealish. The attacking English midfielder had once claimed that Coutinho was one of his favourite players to watch on YouTube. "He always has that one, where he goes left and drops like a little shimmy, which is what I like doing myself," Grealish had said. Now, with Coutinho likely to fill the vacuum Grealish left for Villa, the journey appears to have come full circle.

Grealish had also praised Coutinho's ability to go past players, like they are not there, and that is what Aston Villa once loved about their former captain. The team has missed Grealish's magic since his departure to Manchester City in a 100 million pound move. They will now hope that Coutinho can make things happen in the rest of the Premier League season. The Brazilian, who has scored 28 goals in 105 games for the Spanish giants, has struggled since making his dream move. However, he still managed to win four major trophies as a bit-part player. So, the question that arises is - does Philippe Coutinho still have the spark that took him to Camp Nou from Anfield?