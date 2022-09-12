Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?

Chelsea completed the signing of its new head coach, Graham Potter. Now, the club is hunting for a new sporting director. As per reports, Luis Campos has been a part of discussions and could take up the role at Stamford Bridge.

English giants Chelsea has had a turbulent start to the season. After six matches, it's placed sixth in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), while it also lost its opening UEFA Champions League (UCL) game to Dinamo Zagreb. All of it happened under Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the club last week and replaced by Graham Potter. While the head coach job has been completed, the club is still looking for a new sporting director. Although numerous names have been discussed for the same, the name of Luis Campos has become one of the significant ones, reports 90min.

Former Chelsea SD Marina Granovskaia following the takeover by new club owner Todd Boehly, while the latter opted to do the job on an interim basis. As he helped the club to spend £300 million in the transfer market to bolster the squad, he intends on handing the SD duties back to a more experienced person.

With the dust from the transfer window now settled, Chelsea has held talks with Campos for the role. The Portuguese happens to be the reigning Football Advisor of French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has done an appreciable job rebuilding its squad during the transfer window this summer. However, he is ready to move to a club with a better offer, as he is not contracted to the Parisians.

PSG is eager to keep Campos in the French capital by offering him a contract, as it knows his value. He helped the French champion sign Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele. As for Chelsea's SD, Potter and his transfer chief Kyle Macauley would also have a significant say about who gets the role. Boehly wants Potter and co to have good relations with the board, considering future squad development, similar to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola with Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.