Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?

    Chelsea completed the signing of its new head coach, Graham Potter. Now, the club is hunting for a new sporting director. As per reports, Luis Campos has been a part of discussions and could take up the role at Stamford Bridge.

    football epl Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 6:22 PM IST

    English giants Chelsea has had a turbulent start to the season. After six matches, it's placed sixth in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), while it also lost its opening UEFA Champions League (UCL) game to Dinamo Zagreb. All of it happened under Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the club last week and replaced by Graham Potter. While the head coach job has been completed, the club is still looking for a new sporting director. Although numerous names have been discussed for the same, the name of Luis Campos has become one of the significant ones, reports 90min.

    Former Chelsea SD Marina Granovskaia following the takeover by new club owner Todd Boehly, while the latter opted to do the job on an interim basis. As he helped the club to spend £300 million in the transfer market to bolster the squad, he intends on handing the SD duties back to a more experienced person.

    ALSO READ: Champions League - Are Bayern Munich ready to face Barcelona and Lewandowski? President Hainer responds

    With the dust from the transfer window now settled, Chelsea has held talks with Campos for the role. The Portuguese happens to be the reigning Football Advisor of French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has done an appreciable job rebuilding its squad during the transfer window this summer. However, he is ready to move to a club with a better offer, as he is not contracted to the Parisians.

    PSG is eager to keep Campos in the French capital by offering him a contract, as it knows his value. He helped the French champion sign Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele. As for Chelsea's SD, Potter and his transfer chief Kyle Macauley would also have a significant say about who gets the role. Boehly wants Potter and co to have good relations with the board, considering future squad development, similar to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola with Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz ousts Casper Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world number 1, fans celebrate-ayh

    US Open 2022: Alcaraz ousts Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world No.1

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders comeback, Pakistan disappointed-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders' comeback

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Virat Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation snt

    Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

    Brahmastra worldwide collection Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt film recovers 50 percent cost in 3 days drb

    Brahmastra worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film recovers 50% cost in 3 days

    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral - gps

    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return

    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy? RBA

    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon