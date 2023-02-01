Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enzo Fernandez's blockbuster move to Chelsea sparks meme fest; will world champion become 'Pride of London'?

    Chelsea have sensationally signed Enzo Fernandez for a British record 121 million euros after agreeing a deal with Benfica late on deadline day.

    football Enzo Fernandez's blockbuster move to Chelsea sparks meme fest; will world champion become Pride of London snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    After a late-day agreement with Benfica, Enzo Fernandez has been sensationally acquired by Chelsea for a British record 107 million pounds (121 million euros). The two clubs spent Tuesday negotiating to sign the Argentina international, Chelsea's top January transfer target, as the transfer window came down to its last moments.

    Also read: Transfer Deadline Day: Enzo Fernandez to Jorginho - 5 standout deals by clubs considered game-changers

    At one point, it appeared that Chelsea would not be able to complete the deal for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, but all parties made progress shortly before the deadline of 11 p.m. Fernandez will agree to an 8 1/2 year contract that runs through June 2031.

    Following the clubs' timely completion of the required paperwork, Benfica announced the deal early on Wednesday morning. Fernandez was also deleted from the Portuguese club's roster on the website. The change to an Argentine flag and a trophy emoji in the Blues' Twitter bio hinted at an announcement.

    On Wednesday, Chelsea FC also wrote: Coming Soon with a montage of Enzo Fernandez as 'Pride of London'. 

    Behdad Eghbali, who shares co-control of Chelsea and on Tuesday approved Jorginho's transfer to Arsenal, oversaw discussions for the World Cup winner with Benfica from London.

    Reports had said that Chelsea might come up just short and were prepared to focus on completing a summer move for Fernandez since it took a lot of work to close a deal for this season. But considering the club's resolve to complete the relocation in January, Tuesday night's agreement was welcomed with great relief.

    Chelsea wished to make six instalment payments, as well as a bigger initial payment.

    Also read: Transfer Deadline Day: PSG looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork fallacy

    However, Benfica initially demanded that Chelsea fulfil Fernandez's 105 million pound release clause all at once. Tuesday's discussions were mostly focused on resolving that issue, with Chelsea promising to cut back on the number of payments.

    It's believed that Benfica was willing to accept a payment plan with three instalments spread out over two years, and a compromise was eventually achieved. Fernandez had always been open to moving, but out of respect for Benfica, he has chosen to keep out of any discussions.

    Despite the holdup, Chelsea set up a private plane to transfer him to England and prepared for his medical in Portugal. After completing the necessary documentation on Wednesday morning, he was scheduled to travel to Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old was not included in Benfica's squad to play Arouca on Tuesday, and he did not attend practice on Monday either. 

    Chelsea has already spent more than 323 million pounds in January with the acquisition, sparking massive excitement among fans of the west London club. A meme fest exploded on Twitter, with most people welcoming the world champion, who was awarded Young Player of the showpiece tournament in Qatar.

    Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 29 points and Graham Potter and Co. would be hoping to make the most of their signings to revamp the team into a force to reckon with.

    Also read: Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence

    Here's a look at how Chelsea fans reacted to Enzo Fernandez's deal finally coming through:

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore-ayh

    Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains number one T20I spot, Mohammed Siraj dominates in ODIs-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains number one T20I spot, Mohammed Siraj dominates in ODIs

    tennis ATP decides against taking action against Alexander Zverev for abuse claims by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova-ayh

    ATP decides against taking action against Alexander Zverev for abuse claims by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova

    South Africa Veterans Turn the Clock Back to Add Unexpected Thrill to SA20-vpn

    South Africa Veterans Turn the Clock Back to Add Unexpected Thrill to SA20

    football Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence snt

    Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa BOLD moves in Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal is still making her fans go

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD moves in ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ making her fans go crazy

    Budget 2023: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauds 'landmark' budget for new India snt

    Budget 2023: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauds 'landmark' budget of new India

    Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore know who is Asia richest person gcw

    Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore; Know who is Asia’s richest person

    Samanthas Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in February RBA

    Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in Feb

    Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

    Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon