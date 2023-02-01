Enzo Fernandez's blockbuster move to Chelsea sparks meme fest; will world champion become 'Pride of London'?

After a late-day agreement with Benfica, Enzo Fernandez has been sensationally acquired by Chelsea for a British record 107 million pounds (121 million euros). The two clubs spent Tuesday negotiating to sign the Argentina international, Chelsea's top January transfer target, as the transfer window came down to its last moments.

Also read: Transfer Deadline Day: Enzo Fernandez to Jorginho - 5 standout deals by clubs considered game-changers

At one point, it appeared that Chelsea would not be able to complete the deal for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, but all parties made progress shortly before the deadline of 11 p.m. Fernandez will agree to an 8 1/2 year contract that runs through June 2031.

Following the clubs' timely completion of the required paperwork, Benfica announced the deal early on Wednesday morning. Fernandez was also deleted from the Portuguese club's roster on the website. The change to an Argentine flag and a trophy emoji in the Blues' Twitter bio hinted at an announcement.

On Wednesday, Chelsea FC also wrote: Coming Soon with a montage of Enzo Fernandez as 'Pride of London'.

Behdad Eghbali, who shares co-control of Chelsea and on Tuesday approved Jorginho's transfer to Arsenal, oversaw discussions for the World Cup winner with Benfica from London.

Reports had said that Chelsea might come up just short and were prepared to focus on completing a summer move for Fernandez since it took a lot of work to close a deal for this season. But considering the club's resolve to complete the relocation in January, Tuesday night's agreement was welcomed with great relief.

Chelsea wished to make six instalment payments, as well as a bigger initial payment.

Also read: Transfer Deadline Day: PSG looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork fallacy

However, Benfica initially demanded that Chelsea fulfil Fernandez's 105 million pound release clause all at once. Tuesday's discussions were mostly focused on resolving that issue, with Chelsea promising to cut back on the number of payments.

It's believed that Benfica was willing to accept a payment plan with three instalments spread out over two years, and a compromise was eventually achieved. Fernandez had always been open to moving, but out of respect for Benfica, he has chosen to keep out of any discussions.

Despite the holdup, Chelsea set up a private plane to transfer him to England and prepared for his medical in Portugal. After completing the necessary documentation on Wednesday morning, he was scheduled to travel to Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old was not included in Benfica's squad to play Arouca on Tuesday, and he did not attend practice on Monday either.

Chelsea has already spent more than 323 million pounds in January with the acquisition, sparking massive excitement among fans of the west London club. A meme fest exploded on Twitter, with most people welcoming the world champion, who was awarded Young Player of the showpiece tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 29 points and Graham Potter and Co. would be hoping to make the most of their signings to revamp the team into a force to reckon with.

Also read: Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence

Here's a look at how Chelsea fans reacted to Enzo Fernandez's deal finally coming through: