    David Beckham breaks silence on the momentous signing of Lionel Messi

    David Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami, has recently opened up about the pivotal event that resulted in the successful signing of Lionel Messi for the club.

    David Beckham breaks silence on the momentous signing of Lionel Messi
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    David Beckham has finally spoken out about the significant event that led to him successfully signing Lionel Messi for Inter Miami.

    As the co-owner of the MLS franchise based in Florida, the former England captain is thrilled to announce that Messi is on the verge of becoming an official Inter Miami player. Messi's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to the team is set to be finalised on Wednesday.

    Last month, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed his decision to move to the MLS, turning down offers from his former club Barcelona and Saudi Arabia to embark on a new chapter in the United States.

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's astronomical wage demands make Real Madrid view him as a 'Prisoner of Money'

    Before the deal is officially completed, Beckham has now shed light on how he first became aware of the successful signing. In an interview with The Athletic, he recounted the moment he woke up to an overwhelming influx of messages on his phone, signalling the news of Messi's arrival. Although not a surprise to Beckham, he expressed his unwavering commitment to bringing the best players to Miami, regardless of their stage in their careers.

    Thus, Messi's decision to join Inter Miami, being widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the world who has achieved remarkable success, is an immensely significant moment for the club.

    While eager fans await Messi's debut, they will have to exercise patience. The opportunity to see him in action for Inter Miami will likely come during the Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on July 21, marking his first appearance for the team.

    Also Read: Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
