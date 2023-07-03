Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe's astronomical wage demands make Real Madrid view him as a 'Prisoner of Money'

    Real Madrid executives see Kylian Mbappe as a "Prisoner of Money" amidst the revelation of his astonishing high £893,000-Per-Week salary at PSG

    football Kylian Mbappe's astronomical wage demands make Real Madrid view him as a 'Prisoner of Money' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    According to reports, Real Madrid executives consider Kylian Mbappe a "prisoner of money" due to his incredible wage demands, as details of his staggering £893,000-per-week salary at Paris Saint-Germain have come to light. The 24-year-old forward has one year left on his PSG contract and recently expressed his intention to leave the French club in 2024.

    Real Madrid has been regarded as the most likely destination for the Frenchman for quite some time and came close to signing him last year. However, Marca reports that Mbappe is requesting a fee of £206 million if he is to join any club this summer.

    Also Read: Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

    Instead, Real Madrid plans to make another attempt to secure his signature on a free transfer next year. As they prepare their offer, the Real Madrid executives believe that Mbappe will need to make concessions, including accepting a pay cut, to facilitate the move.

    Last month, Mbappe released a statement stating, "I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG. The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them."

    Also Read: Former Barcelona and Arsenal star, Cesc Fabregas announces retirement and transitions to coaching

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision snt

    Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision

    Karnataka: Senior coach's wife harasses athlete Bindu Rani in Kantheerava Stadium; video viral vkp

    Karnataka: Senior coach’s wife harasses athlete Bindu Rani in Kantheerava Stadium; video viral

    cricket Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

    sports Despite fitness concerns at Lausanne event, Neeraj Chopra secures second consecutive Diamond League title osf

    Neeraj Chopra reveals fitness levels were 'bit low' in Lausanne after clinching Diamond League title

    Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia snt

    Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia

    Recent Stories

    7 Delicious Monsoon Achar Varieties to Spice Up Your Meals MSW EAI

    7 Delicious Monsoon Achar Varieties to Spice Up Your Meals

    football Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision snt

    Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision

    Kachori to Momos: 6 must-try street foods in Shimla vma

    Kachori to Momos: 6 must-try street foods in Shimla

    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16 19 lakh only 500 units to be rolled out Know specs features gcw

    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16.19 lakh, only 500 units to be rolled out; Know all about new SUV

    Dosa to Idli-7 yummy street foods from South Indian RBA

    Dosa to Idli-7 yummy street foods from South Indian

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon