Kylian Mbappe's astronomical wage demands make Real Madrid view him as a 'Prisoner of Money'

Real Madrid executives see Kylian Mbappe as a "Prisoner of Money" amidst the revelation of his astonishing high £893,000-Per-Week salary at PSG

According to reports, Real Madrid executives consider Kylian Mbappe a "prisoner of money" due to his incredible wage demands, as details of his staggering £893,000-per-week salary at Paris Saint-Germain have come to light. The 24-year-old forward has one year left on his PSG contract and recently expressed his intention to leave the French club in 2024.

Real Madrid has been regarded as the most likely destination for the Frenchman for quite some time and came close to signing him last year. However, Marca reports that Mbappe is requesting a fee of £206 million if he is to join any club this summer.

Instead, Real Madrid plans to make another attempt to secure his signature on a free transfer next year. As they prepare their offer, the Real Madrid executives believe that Mbappe will need to make concessions, including accepting a pay cut, to facilitate the move.

Last month, Mbappe released a statement stating, "I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG. The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them."

