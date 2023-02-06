Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo sends message to fans after wishes poured in for Al-Nassr star on 38th birthday

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo turned 38 on Sunday and wishes for the Al-Nassr star flooded social media platforms.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, has sent a heart-warming message to his fans as the Al-Nassr star shared pictures from his special day. The former Manchester United striker, who scored his first goal for the Saudi Arabian club on Friday against Al-Fateh, will be hoping to add to his goal-scoring tally when the club takes on Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on February 9.

    Also read: Happy Birthday Ronaldo: Top 15 quotes on life, success, football and more from CR7 that will inspire you

    Ronaldo, who is lauded as one of the greatest footballers of the modern era, was flooded with birthday messages on Sunday as fans took to social media to cherish the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's illustrious career.

    "Thank you, everyone, for all the birthday messages. Grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends," wrote Ronaldo in an Instagram post with the lead photo featuring his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

    In the second photo, the Al-Nassr star, dressed in a black t-shirt and grey denim, is seen enjoying his day in the deserts of Saudi Arabia along with his friends and a bonfire in the background. In the third picture, Ronaldo is seen posing for the camera in a red and blue t-shirt with matching shorts.

    Ronaldo's Instagram post thanking family, friends and fans was appreciated by several users, with most dropping him a Happy Birthday G.O.A.T. message in the comment section.

    Also see: Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo's teammate at Al-Nassr Luiz Gustavo, claimed that CR7's arrival has made the situation a bit more difficult for the players.

    "Certainly the presence of Ronaldo makes matches more difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone. His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him every day, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically," Luiz Gustavo was quoted as saying via media outlet RT Arabic.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
