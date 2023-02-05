Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Ronaldo: Top 15 quotes on life, success, football and more from CR7 that will inspire you

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo turned 38 on Sunday and wishes for the Al-Nassr star flooded social media platforms. Here's a look at the top 15 quotes on life, success and football from the Portuguese talisman.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, often lauded as one of the greatest footballers of modern times, celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, and CR7 flooded social media with wishes. The Portuguese talisman, who opened his goal-scoring tally on Saudi Arabian soil on Friday, has been an inspirational figure for many. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 820 goals for country and club in his illustrious career and has routinely broken records while playing at the highest level.

    Here's a look at the top 15 quotes on life, success, football, fans, family and more from CR7 that will inspire generations to come:

    Image Credit: Al-Nassr Twitter

    Ronaldo, considered as one of the greatest goal scorers of all time, once said, "I see myself as the best footballer in the world. If you don't believe you are the best, then you will never achieve all that you are capable of."

    Also see: Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who recently signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after his uncermonious departure from Manchester United, once stated, "We don't want to tell our dreams. We want to show them." 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Instagram (R)

    "Don't let small obstacles be in the way of being victorious. Remember you are stronger than the challenges you face," said the former Real Madrid legend.

    Also read: These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who won 5 Champions League trophies in his career one noted, "Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things which do not let you sleep." 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who lives with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five kids in Riyadh, once spoke about what fatherhood and family means to him. "It's such a unique and personal journey, but something that has completely changed me. It has shown me things about love I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me new perspective on what is really important in life," the former Juventus icon noted.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez trolled for flaunting new look in revealing purple outfit

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portuguese talisman, who started playing professional football at an early age of 18, has inspired millions worldwide. He once said, "I see football as an art and all players are artists. If you are a top artist, the last thing you would do is paint a picture somebody else has already painted."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    What scoring goals means to Ronaldo? The former Manchester United icon once stated, "It gives me the happiest feeling in the world. I just love scoring. It doesn't matter if it's a simple goal from close range, a long shot or a dribble around several players, I just love to score all goals."

    Also read: Royalty in Riyadh: Piers Morgan reveals how Ronaldo, Georgina are 'loving' life since his Al-Nassr move

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    On teamwork, Ronaldo once noted, "Scoring goals is a great feeling, but the most important thing to me is that the team is successful – it doesn't matter who scores the goals as long as we're winning." 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On what fans mean to him, Ronaldo once said, "Playing without fans is like going to the circus and not seeing any clowns."

    Also read: Ronaldo or Messi? Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin reveals who was more tough to defend

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

    “I feel an endless need to LEARN, to IMPROVE, to EVOLVE, not only to please the coach and the fans but also to feel SATISFIED with myself," said Ronaldo once.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This season, Ronaldo's form has dipped considerably, while his arch-rival Lionel Messi has been in splendid touch for PSG, and also bagged Argentina's third World Cup glory. Regardless, of what haters and trolls say, the 38-year-old striker believes, "Your love makes me strong. Your hate makes me unstoppable."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On his relationship with Messi, Ronaldo once said, "To be honest, there are no problems between me and Messi. People have their own opinions about who they think is the better player. It is what it is, but there is no rivalry beyond games and what happens on the pitch."

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Known as one of the fittest athletes in sports, Ronaldo's thumb rule is, "Dedication, hard work all the time, and belief."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo believes in making the most of an opportunity when life presents it to you. "Today there are opportunities that no one knows if they will come round again in the future," said the Al-Nassr star once.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo's mantra for life has been: "We should make the most of life, enjoy it because that’s the way it is."

    Here's wishing CR7 a very happy birthday!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing crystal palace Hughes' throat snt

    'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing Hughes' throat

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach Boothroyd delighted with win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach Boothroyd delighted with win over NorthEast United FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Coach Des Buckingham pleased with Mumbai City FC's show against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Des Buckingham pleased with Mumbai City FC's show against Hyderabad FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue charge for playoffs as ATK Mohun Bahan eye 3rd place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue charge for playoffs as ATK Mohun Bahan eye 3rd place

    Womens T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction snt

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video and pictures Actress Monalisa HOT dance moves with Pawan Singh RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video and pictures: Monalisa’s HOT dance moves with Pawan Singh go viral-WATCH

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details - adt

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details

    Cervical Cancer vaccines: Who should take it - when and why? RBA

    Cervical Cancer vaccines: Who should take it - when and why?

    football 'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing crystal palace Hughes' throat snt

    'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing Hughes' throat

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon via Amazon Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon