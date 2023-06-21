Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal

On Tuesday, Ronaldo achieved an unprecedented milestone, becoming the first male footballer to surpass 200 international appearances. Before the match, he was recognised with a Guinness World Record medal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese footballer, once again made history as he achieved a remarkable milestone during Portugal's UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Iceland. Ronaldo became the first male footballer ever to reach 200 international appearances on Tuesday, June 20. Prior to the game, he was honored with a Guinness World Record medal, further highlighting his incredible achievement.

Taking the field as the starting forward, Ronaldo celebrated his record-breaking feat by netting a late winning goal in the 89th minute, leading Portugal to a 1-0 victory.

The goal was celebrated with his iconic 'siuu' celebration, leaving a lasting mark on the historic match. With this triumph, Portugal maintained their flawless winning streak in the Euro Qualifiers, showcasing Ronaldo's enduring impact on the team.

“200 games with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey," Ronaldo wrote in his Instagram post. "I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream, and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal."

Kuwait’s football star, Bader Al-Mutawa is the closest to Ronaldo's feat with 196 appearances to his name.