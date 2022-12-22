Ronaldo breaks social media silence following arch-rival Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly close to signing a contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, has broken his social media silence following Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar.

Days after Argentina's World Cup 2022 victory in Qatar, Lionel Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday broke his social media silence with an Instagram story of what the Portuguese talisman has been busy with since his campaign at the showpiece event.

Since Messi and Co.'s epic victory against France on penalties (4-2) on Sunday at Doha's Lusail Stadium, Ronaldo has been quiet across all platforms even as the Argentinian legend dominates the narrative.

However, the 37-year-old striker has uploaded a photo of himself in the pool as he recovers from a workout amid rumours of a 175 million pounds-a-year move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo posted a photo to social media to share with his fans. He stood in a pool while grinning, took a selfie, and uploaded it to Instagram. He used a variety of emojis to highlight his recent activities even though the picture was uploaded on a story and had no caption.

Emojis of a "frozen man," swimming goggles, and a man working out at the gym were used by the former Manchester United star.

Ronaldo had been working out with his old team Real Madrid, but this week he took a flight to Dubai and is now residing there while his club career future is ironed out.

After his cryptic remark shortly after Portugal's World Cup defeat, fans will be happy that Ronaldo's post's purpose is plain.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a picture on Instagram that detailed his 'three aspects of reality' as 'pain, uncertainty and constant work'. The photograph is from Jonah Hill's Stutz, a recent Netflix documentary. It centres on American life-improving psychotherapist Phil Stutz.

The star forward had written a lengthy letter to his supporters on the same platform the day before, speaking of his loyalty to Portugal.

Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinal in Qatar saw Ronaldo exit what is anticipated to be his final appearance on football's grandest stage.

When Portugal trailed 1-0 after Youssef En-first Nesyri's goal in the second half, the 37-year-old stepped off the bench to replace Ruben Neves. He was unable to spark a comeback, though.

Amid a run of missed Portugal chances, Ronaldo also wasted a late opportunity by sending a right-footed shot into goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's palms.

Following the game, Ronaldo appeared to be unhappy. The Portugal captain was seen on CCTV going away in tears.

