Football-crazy Manipur prepares to host Team India for the first time

The northeastern state of Manipur is one of the few Indian states to be mad about football. Meanwhile, the state is gearing up for its most significant sporting endeavour as it prepares to host Team India for the first time.

It has been a long time coming, but better late than never, the Manipuris must be muttering as the state, one of Indian football's most extensive supply lines, finally gets to host an international tournament here from Wednesday. Kicking off the tri-nation tourney, also involving Kyrgyzstan, will be India and Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Fresh from guiding former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, Sunil Chhetri will be back to spearhead the Indian challenge against a side that has lost nine out of its last 11 games. Keeping in mind the Asian Cup 2023, India's head coach Igor Stimac will not want his team to take anything for granted and will expect the youngsters named in the squad to grab the opportunity with both hands and put themselves in the reckoning for more significant battles ahead.

ALSO READ: UEFA EURO 2024 QUALIFIERS - HERE'S WHY MAN CITY SENSATION ERLING HAALAND WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR NORWAY

After Myanmar, the home team will next take on Kyrgyzstan on March 28 at the same venue. Manipur has never been as ready as it is today. Of course, several Blue Tigers players have regularly played in a domestic tournament in the state, providing so many top footballers to the national team over the years.

But, as far as international tournaments are concerned, it's a first for the football-crazy state. "Welcome to my home, lads. I've been receiving many calls and messages from people back home, ever since it was announced that Imphal would host the tri-nation," said Chinglensana Konsham.

ALSO READ: Roy Hodgson named as Crystal Palace's new boss; says 'privileged' to make comeback

Football is a sport close to the hearts of the people of Manipur. However, midfielder Suresh Wangjam pointed out that his home state's interests in sports go beyond football. "It's not just football. People in Manipur love playing a wide variety of sports like boxing, badminton, hockey, weightlifting, and many others," said the 22-year-old from the land of the Mary Koms and the Mirabai Chanus.

"I remember when it was announced that Imphal would host the tri-nation, everyone in my family was so excited. They could see me play for India in our home town. That's something special. They've always come to the stadium to watch me whenever I play in Imphal in the I-League, but this will be a much bigger stage. Of course, many relatives have requested tickets, which is normal for a football-crazy state like Manipur," Suresh laughed.

ALSO WATCH: EMOTIONAL GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ REVEALS HOW PARTNER CRISTIANO RONALDO STOOD BY HER AFTER LOSING BABY BOY

Chinglensana believes that the current crop of players from the state has come this far because of top players like Renedy Singh or Gouramangi Singh, who became role models at the national level. "We have all grown up watching Renedy bhai or Mangi [Gouramangi] bhai play for the national team, and now it's an honour that we are carrying the tradition forward. I had idolised Mangi bhai since I was a kid and learned a lot about defending from watching him play," said Chinglensana.

It's more than just the local players excited about playing at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Anirudh Thapa, who had played at the venue last year for his club, the former two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the Durand Cup, also expressed his excitement. "It's a surreal experience, playing at the Khuman Lampak. The stands would be filled to the brim, and they would be cheering the team on. Of course, I've been on the receiving end of that stick, but it would be great to have them on our side this time. I hope they come out in even bigger numbers this time, and we play with the full vocal support of the Imphal crowd," said Thapa.

(With inputs from PTI)