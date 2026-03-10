3 Strong Reasons WWE Let Finn Balor Exit Judgment Day Ahead of WrestleMania 42
Finn Balor’s shocking removal from Judgment Day on RAW set up his face turn and a heated clash. Here are three reasons WWE scripted the move before WrestleMania 42.
Building Toward WrestleMania Spotlight
Triple H and his creative team are shaping a stacked card for the two‑night WrestleMania 42. To maximize star power, WWE needed a fresh storyline involving Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Removing Balor from Judgment Day created the perfect setup for a grudge match between two of the roster’s biggest names.
Establishing Balor’s Face Turn
Fans had long wanted to see Balor return as a babyface. Early signs appeared in his RAW match against CM Punk, where he teased respect before attacking. After losing to Punk at Elimination Chamber 2026, Balor paid tribute to him in Chicago, earning cheers. WWE finally pulled the trigger by scripting Judgment Day to expel him, cementing his face turn.
Elevating Dominik Mysterio’s Heel Push
Dominik Mysterio has become one of WWE’s most despised villains. At 28, he is seen as a future main‑event star. Giving him the spotlight by ousting Balor from Judgment Day strengthens his heel persona and sets up a marquee clash. The move ensures Dominik carries momentum into WrestleMania while Balor gains sympathy as a solo competitor.
