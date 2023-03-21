Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Here's why Man City sensation Erling Haaland will not be available for Norway

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers will be getting underway from Thursday. Meanwhile, Norway has been dealt with a setback as its sensational Manchester City striker will be unavailable due to a groin injury.

    Image credit: Getty

    Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland eagerly awaited the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this week. However, he has pulled out of the matches this week after suffering an unfortunate Groain injury. He will return to his English champion club Manchester City to follow up on the damage and recover on time.

    It is currently unclear how Haaland suffered the injury, having played and scored a hat-trick for City in its 6-0 win against Burnley in the FA Cup, followed by another 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters. While the Norwegian had joined the national camp before its encounters against Spain and Georgia, he pulled out later, reports FotMob.

    ALSO READ: Roy Hodgson named as Crystal Palace's new boss; says 'privileged' to make comeback

    Image credit: Getty

    According to team doctor Ola Sand, he told Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), "We hoped that this would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday [Monday], it became clear that he [Haaland] will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia. He should receive medical follow-up at the club."

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, Norwegian head coach Stale Solbakken mentioned, "Erling took it hard when he realised he could not fight for the team. Fortunately, this group still has plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion to win points in the next matches." Meanwhile, the Cityzens would be hoping for no severe injury to him.

    ALSO WATCH: EMOTIONAL GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ REVEALS HOW PARTNER CRISTIANO RONALDO STOOD BY HER AFTER LOSING BABY BOY

    Image credit: Getty

    City has a vital month of April. It will host Liverpool on April 1 in the English Premier League (EPL), which would be critical in its title race against table-topper Arsenal. A trip to Southampton would follow it before taking on Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinal on April 11. Halland has netted 42 goals in 37 games this season, and he would be critical in the Cityzens' mission for the season remaining.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI preview: Indian top-order and Suryakumar Yadav in focus ahead of ultimate decider-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Indian top-order and Suryakumar Yadav in focus ahead of ultimate decider

    football Roy Hodgson named as Crystal Palace new boss; says privileged to make comeback-ayh

    Roy Hodgson named as Crystal Palace's new boss; says 'privileged' to make comeback

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH-ayh

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants has not been able to make an impact-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants hasn't been able to make an impact

    football Revealed: FBI-like interview with Ferguson convinced Patrice Evra to choose Manchester United over Liverpool snt

    Revealed: FBI-like interview with Ferguson convinced Patrice Evra to choose Man United over Liverpool

    Recent Stories

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Hope it was my video Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station gcw

    'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    IIT JAM 2023 result to be announced on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; know details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 result to be announced on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; know details

    Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details AJR

    Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details

    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone reasons to buy it gcw

    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone?

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon