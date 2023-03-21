UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Here's why Man City sensation Erling Haaland will not be available for Norway
UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers will be getting underway from Thursday. Meanwhile, Norway has been dealt with a setback as its sensational Manchester City striker will be unavailable due to a groin injury.
Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland eagerly awaited the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this week. However, he has pulled out of the matches this week after suffering an unfortunate Groain injury. He will return to his English champion club Manchester City to follow up on the damage and recover on time.
It is currently unclear how Haaland suffered the injury, having played and scored a hat-trick for City in its 6-0 win against Burnley in the FA Cup, followed by another 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters. While the Norwegian had joined the national camp before its encounters against Spain and Georgia, he pulled out later, reports FotMob.
According to team doctor Ola Sand, he told Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), "We hoped that this would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday [Monday], it became clear that he [Haaland] will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia. He should receive medical follow-up at the club."
Meanwhile, Norwegian head coach Stale Solbakken mentioned, "Erling took it hard when he realised he could not fight for the team. Fortunately, this group still has plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion to win points in the next matches." Meanwhile, the Cityzens would be hoping for no severe injury to him.
City has a vital month of April. It will host Liverpool on April 1 in the English Premier League (EPL), which would be critical in its title race against table-topper Arsenal. A trip to Southampton would follow it before taking on Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinal on April 11. Halland has netted 42 goals in 37 games this season, and he would be critical in the Cityzens' mission for the season remaining.