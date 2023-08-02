Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Copa Libertadores: Marcelo in tears after tackle breaks Luciano Sanchez's leg into two (WATCH)

    Marcelo was left devastated after an unintentional tackle during a Copa Libertadores match resulted in an injury to his opponent. Playing for Fluminense FC against Argentinos Junior in Buenos Aires, the Brazilian international was shown a red card and sent off in tears following the unfortunate incident.

    Football Copa Libertadores: Marcelo in tears after tackle breaks Luciano Sanchez's leg into two (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Marcelo found himself in tears after an unintentional tackle resulted in an injury to his opponent during a Copa Libertadores match on Tuesday, August 1. Playing for Fluminense FC against Argentinos Junior in Buenos Aires, the Brazilian international was shown a red card and sent off in tears following the unfortunate incident.

    The heart-wrenching moment occurred as Marcelo, known for his exceptional footwork, was manoeuvring past Sanchez. However, in an unexpected twist, his leading foot overshot the ball, accidentally striking the Argentine player on the shin. The impact caused Sanchez's leg to twist at an alarming angle, leading to a collapse on the pitch. The 29-year-old Argentine was left in excruciating pain, while Marcelo was visibly distraught.

    Sanchez was quickly taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a nearby Finochietto Sanatorium for further medical attention. The club has assured fans that they will provide updates on Sanchez's injury and is urging supporters to keep him in their prayers.

    Marcelo took to social media to express his remorse over the horrific injury:

    Today I had to experience a very difficult moment inside the field. Accidentally injured a fellow profession. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, @luciano.sanchez03. All the strength in the world  💜🙏🏾
    #M12

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Suresh Raina's traditional training style impresses former Indian pacer Sreesanth osf

    Suresh Raina's traditional training style impresses former Indian pacer Sreesanth

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Ishan Kishan disappointed despite brilliant performance in the ODI series osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Ishan Kishan disappointed despite brilliant performance in the ODI series

    Cricket James Anderson to continue playing for England after Stuart Broad's retirement osf

    James Anderson to continue playing for England after Stuart Broad's retirement

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India crush West Indies by 200 runs in spectacular series win osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India crush West Indies by 200 runs in spectacular series win

    Cricket ICC ODI ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's updated schedule osf

    ICC ODI ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's updated schedule

    Recent Stories

    Deploy additional force CCTVs ensure no hate speech Supreme Court amid Haryana violence gcw

    Deploy additional force, CCTVs; ensure no hate speech: SC on protests over Haryana violence

    Apple iPhone 15 series update New leaks reveal key changes features design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series update: New leaks reveal key changes, features & design

    Karnataka 8-month-old baby dies in Karwar after putting mobile charger in mouth AJR

    Karnataka: 8-month-old baby dies in Karwar after putting mobile charger in mouth

    Cricket Suresh Raina's traditional training style impresses former Indian pacer Sreesanth osf

    Suresh Raina's traditional training style impresses former Indian pacer Sreesanth

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said RBA

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon