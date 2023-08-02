Copa Libertadores: Marcelo in tears after tackle breaks Luciano Sanchez's leg into two (WATCH)

Marcelo was left devastated after an unintentional tackle during a Copa Libertadores match resulted in an injury to his opponent. Playing for Fluminense FC against Argentinos Junior in Buenos Aires, the Brazilian international was shown a red card and sent off in tears following the unfortunate incident.

Marcelo found himself in tears after an unintentional tackle resulted in an injury to his opponent during a Copa Libertadores match on Tuesday, August 1. Playing for Fluminense FC against Argentinos Junior in Buenos Aires, the Brazilian international was shown a red card and sent off in tears following the unfortunate incident.

The heart-wrenching moment occurred as Marcelo, known for his exceptional footwork, was manoeuvring past Sanchez. However, in an unexpected twist, his leading foot overshot the ball, accidentally striking the Argentine player on the shin. The impact caused Sanchez's leg to twist at an alarming angle, leading to a collapse on the pitch. The 29-year-old Argentine was left in excruciating pain, while Marcelo was visibly distraught.

Sanchez was quickly taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a nearby Finochietto Sanatorium for further medical attention. The club has assured fans that they will provide updates on Sanchez's injury and is urging supporters to keep him in their prayers.

Marcelo took to social media to express his remorse over the horrific injury:

Today I had to experience a very difficult moment inside the field. Accidentally injured a fellow profession. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, @luciano.sanchez03. All the strength in the world 💜🙏🏾

#M12

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?