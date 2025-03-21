user
user

Pension system revamp! New unified pension rules kick in from April 1, 2025

The Unified Pension System (UPS) is being launched for central government employees, effective from April 1st. Eligible employees can register until June 30th and receive financial security even after retirement.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority stated this rule is effective April 1st. This system is a great option under the National Pension Scheme.

article_image2

It is known that the central government is going to launch the Unified Pension System. Eligible central government employees can register for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) until June 30th, effective April 1st.


article_image3

Those who retired, voluntarily resigned, or took retirement under Rule 56(j) on or before March 31, 2025.

article_image4

Only those employees who have already registered under this system will get its benefits. All central government employees who will retire before the launch of UPS will also be covered.

article_image5

Register Under the Unified Pension System, eligible employees can register and submit forms online via the Protean CRA portal.

article_image6

Under this scheme, the government will provide a fixed amount of pension to employees. This system was launched to fill the gaps in OPS, so employees' financial security remains after retirement.

article_image7

Employees under this scheme will receive a fixed monthly pension amount. As a result, they will get the outstanding amount and arrears calculated according to the Provident Fund interest rate. Employees will also get monthly top-ups, even after annuity withdrawals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus AJR

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded snt

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded

Important Precautions to Take When Considering a Personal Loan ddr

Smart borrowing: Key precautions to take before applying for a personal loan

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Recent Stories

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Recent Videos

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Video Icon
Bijapur Encounter: 26 Naxalites Killed, 18 Identified – Massive Weapons Seized | Asianet Newsable

Bijapur Encounter: 26 Naxalites Killed, 18 Identified – Massive Weapons Seized | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP Protests Against Speaker Biman Banerjee, Calls for President’s Rule in West Bengal

BJP Protests Against Speaker Biman Banerjee, Calls for President’s Rule in West Bengal

Video Icon
Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Video Icon