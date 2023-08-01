Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?

While Kylian Mbappe publicly maintains an air of calmness, behind the scenes, the France captain is feeling "angry" about his current situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite training on his own at PSG's new training camp, Mbappe has been described as "smiley and enthusiastic," while the rest of the squad embarks on a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. However, tensions have arisen due to his refusal to trigger a one-year contract extension, prompting PSG to adopt a hardline stance. Determined not to lose the world's most valuable player on a free transfer, the club intends to sell the France captain this summer. Mbappe, on the other hand, is uninterested in extending his contract, but he also does not wish to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. Internal sources at the Ligue 1 champions speculate that the player may have already reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in 2024.

Mbappe's stance has not only angered the club's hierarchy but also the player himself, who reportedly feels no obligation to assist the club financially. As the saga unfolds, the situation has entered a new phase. A letter earlier this summer informed PSG's hierarchy of his decision not to trigger the extension, and July 31 was the deadline for the extension. However, that date has passed without any signature from the player.

The dynamics of the tussle between Mbappe and PSG have now shifted. Reportedly, offers from Chelsea and Real Madrid are expected, and PSG is keen to sell. The question now is how far PSG is willing to go to force Mbappe out. Will he be left out of the first matchday squad against Lorient on August 12? If he remains with the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window, which closes on September 1, will he be excluded from Les Parisiens' Champions League squad, due for submission on September 4? The situation remains tense, and both sides seem determined to stand their ground in this high-stakes contract negotiation.