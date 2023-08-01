Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?

    Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe finds himself entangled in a contract saga, with reports of his "anger" at the ongoing transfer situation. 

    Football Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    While Kylian Mbappe publicly maintains an air of calmness, behind the scenes, the France captain is feeling "angry" about his current situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite training on his own at PSG's new training camp, Mbappe has been described as "smiley and enthusiastic," while the rest of the squad embarks on a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. However, tensions have arisen due to his refusal to trigger a one-year contract extension, prompting PSG to adopt a hardline stance. Determined not to lose the world's most valuable player on a free transfer, the club intends to sell the France captain this summer. Mbappe, on the other hand, is uninterested in extending his contract, but he also does not wish to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. Internal sources at the Ligue 1 champions speculate that the player may have already reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in 2024.

    Mbappe's stance has not only angered the club's hierarchy but also the player himself, who reportedly feels no obligation to assist the club financially. As the saga unfolds, the situation has entered a new phase. A letter earlier this summer informed PSG's hierarchy of his decision not to trigger the extension, and July 31 was the deadline for the extension. However, that date has passed without any signature from the player.

    Also Read: Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain

    The dynamics of the tussle between Mbappe and PSG have now shifted. Reportedly, offers from Chelsea and Real Madrid are expected, and PSG is keen to sell. The question now is how far PSG is willing to go to force Mbappe out. Will he be left out of the first matchday squad against Lorient on August 12? If he remains with the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window, which closes on September 1, will he be excluded from Les Parisiens' Champions League squad, due for submission on September 4? The situation remains tense, and both sides seem determined to stand their ground in this high-stakes contract negotiation.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain osf

    Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain

    Cricket Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch) osf

    Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch)

    Football Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir osf

    Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir

    Cricket Ricky Ponting demands investigation into Ashes 2023 'Ball-Change Controversy' osf

    Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting demands investigation into 'Ball-Change Controversy' (Watch)

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck snt

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck

    Recent Stories

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH) snt

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH)

    Is your infant takig more naps? This could trigger smaller vocabularies and poorer cognition ADC

    Is your infant taking more naps? This could trigger smaller vocabularies and poorer cognition

    The power of mindfulness: Techniques for stress reduction MIS

    The power of mindfulness: Techniques for stress reduction

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody AJR

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody

    High cholesterol diet: 7 snacks to avoid and their alternatives RBA EAI

    High-cholesterol diet: 7 snacks to avoid and their alternatives

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon