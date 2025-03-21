user
user

ARB IOT Stock Rips On Securing Additional AI Equipment Order To Manage Farm Plantations: Retail Sentiment Improves

ARB announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARB Agro Technology, has received an additional order to manage 2,000 acres of palm oil plantations in the Sabah region of Malaysia.

ARB IOT Stock Rips On Securing Additional AI Equipment Order To Manage Farm Plantations: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of ARB IOT Group Ltd. (ARBB) surged by more than 14% in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company announced it bagged an additional order to manage palm oil plantations.

The company will manage the palm oil plantation through its wholesaler via the Smart IOT Palm Farming System. This is expected to increase its yearly recurring revenue of $13 million.

ARB announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARB Agro Technology, has received an order to manage 2,000 acres of palm oil plantations in the Sabah region in Malaysia.

The company had earlier bagged an order to manage 3,000 acres of palm oil plantations in the Sabah region.

ARB plans to use its AI Smart IOT Palm Farming System towards this effort, which is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance yields.

“We are thrilled to secure this additional order which serves as a testament to the trust and confidence our wholesaler partners have in our product,” said Dato’ Sri Liew Kok Leong, CEO of ARB IOT.

Earlier, the company had bagged a $45 million AI data center order to supply 500 units of its ARB-222 AI servers, sending the stock ripping.

Retail users expressed optimism about the deal, with one saying shorts will get squashed.

ARBB retail sentiment.jpg ARBB sentiment and message volume March 21, 2025, as of 3:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

ARB’s stock has gained more than 203% in the last six months, but it is in the red over the past year, with a decline of more than 37%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Recent Stories

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled NTI

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey AJR

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights - What we know so far shk

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights| What we know so far

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave dmn

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave

Recent Videos

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon