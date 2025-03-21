Aeva Stock Skyrockets On Price Target Hike At Oppenheimer, Retail Remains Bullish

Read Full Article

Shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) skyrocketed on Thursday, gaining nearly 35% during the regular trading session and extending gains by 3.6% in the after-market hours.

This is after Oppenheimer hiked its price target for the Aeva stock to $6 from $5, implying an upside of over 43% from Thursday’s closing price.

According to The Fly, the brokerage has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer noted that Aeva delivered on several key technology and customer initiatives during the fourth quarter.

It added that Aeva’s 4D Lidar solutions not only simplify autonomous driving in all contexts but also enable highway speed solutions. Oppenheimer believes Aeva’s Lidar solution offers granular long-distance visibility and gives real-time velocity data.

Aeva reported a loss of $0.49 per share in Q4, while the consensus was for a loss of $0.57. During the same period a year earlier, the company posted a loss of $0.59 per share.

The company’s revenue in Q4 stood at $2.7 million, ahead of an estimated $2.47 million, growing nearly 69% year-on-year from $1.6 million a year earlier.

Aeva guided for revenue in the range of $15 million and $18 million in 2025, ahead of an estimated $14.48 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Aeva stock remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volumes remained at ‘extremely high’ levels, pointing to continued interest among investors.

AEVA sentiment and message volume March 21, 2025, as of 3 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the stock is setting up “nicely.”

However, another user pointed out that the company has a year's worth of cash left, underscoring their bearish outlook for the stock.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Aeva is $5.55, implying a 33% upside from current levels. Of the four brokerage calls, three are either ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while one has a ‘Hold’ rating.

Aeva’s stock is down nearly 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos