Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hatzidakis' elbow row: Ex-EPL referees, Klopp open up on incident against Robertson during Arsenal clash

    Controversy surrounded the Liverpool-Arsenal EPL game on Sunday when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to have elbowed Andy Robertson, as ex-EPL referees and Jurgen Klopp have opened up on the incident.

    football Constantine Hatzidakis elbow row: Ex-EPL referees, Jurgen Klopp open up on incident against Andy Robertson during Arsenal clash against Liverpool-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    On Sunday, it was a gripping contest between English giants Liverpool and Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL). The two settled for a competitive 2-2 draw at Anfield, despite the hosts being the far better side. However, what transpired before half-time of the fixture stirred controversy as some footage showed that assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to have elbowed The Reds' defender Andy Robertson.

    As per the footage, it is seen that Robertson had a word with Hatzidakis, and the former probably pushed the latter, as the official responded by seemingly elbowing the Scotsman. Irked by the assistant's action, he further got at the face of Hatzidakis. He was yellow-carded by referee Paul Tierney, who he and other Liverpool players instantly questioned.

    ALSO READ: KLOPP FRUSTRATED AT LIVERPOOL'S FRUSTRATING DRAW TO ARSENAL; ARTETA GIVES SPECIAL MESSAGE TO GUNNERS

    While the PGMOL has confirmed that the matter will be investigated, former EPL referees Mark Clattenburg and Mark Halsey have not taken Hatzidakis's action on a good note, with the former sympathising with EPL referee chief Howard Webb on the unwanted incident, besides asserting that the officials cannot lose their cool under any circumstances.

    "Players can push us officials to the limit. They can provoke you to the point where you are probably tempted to give them something in return. But under no circumstances can we can respond. Certainly not physically. Hatzidakis did, and there will now be a clamour for him to be banned, given Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to miss eight matches for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh last month," wrote Clattenburg for The Daily Mail.

    ALSO SEE: Fuming Ronaldo storms into tunnel after Al-Nassr's draw to Al-Feiha; watch what transpired

    In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp opened up on the incident, admitting that he hadn't seen it for himself but framed, "I heard the pictures speak for themselves. I didn't see it - I had time to watch it but didn't, so I can't answer you. I think there are some things we can talk about, but we had our issues with some referees. We haven't heard from the officials. They don't come to us. If we want something, we have to go to them. And I didn't want anything."

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Jurgen Klopp frustrated at Liverpool frustrating draw to Arsenal; Mikel Arteta gives special message to Gunners-ayh

    Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's frustrating draw to Arsenal; Arteta gives special message to Gunners

    IPL 2023: Amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik, RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore women team mentor Sania Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport - WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Amid rumours of divorce with Malik, RCB women's team mentor Sania spotted at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    Perks of BCCI honorary job: First-Class travel, suite room and USD 1000 per day on foreign trips-ayh

    Perks of BCCI's honorary job: First-Class travel, suite room and USD 1,000 per day on foreign trips

    football Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo storms into tunnel after Al-Nassr draw to Al-Feiha; watch what transpired-ayh

    Fuming Ronaldo storms into tunnel after Al-Nassr's draw to Al-Feiha; watch what transpired

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Rinku Singh adds glorious chapter to IPL story with surreal show against GT-ayh

    IPL 2023: KKR's Rinku Singh adds glorious chapter to IPL story with surreal show

    Recent Stories

    Greater Noida shocker: Body of 2-year-old girl found stuffed in laptop bag hanging from neighbour's door AJR

    Greater Noida shocker: Body of 2-year-old girl found stuffed in laptop bag hanging from neighbour's door

    2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut from specs to interiors Know all about it gcw

    2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut; Know all about it

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show AHA

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show

    football Jurgen Klopp frustrated at Liverpool frustrating draw to Arsenal; Mikel Arteta gives special message to Gunners-ayh

    Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's frustrating draw to Arsenal; Arteta gives special message to Gunners

    China spooked as HM Amit Shah lands in Arunachal Pradesh

    China spooked as HM Amit Shah lands in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon