Fuming Ronaldo storms into tunnel after Al-Nassr's draw to Al-Feiha; watch what transpired

Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated at Al-Nassr's goalless draw to Al-Feiha, leading to a setback to its title hopes in Saudi Pro League. As he stormed into the tunnel, he was also involved in a verbal spat with match officials. Watch what transpired.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, as the side was involved in a goalless draw against 11th-placed Al-Feiha away from home on Sunday. The stalemate has dented the title hopes for the Knights of Najd, who are currently placed second in the league table, three points behind leader Al-Ittihad.

In the meantime, things looked gloomy for the visitors, especially Ronaldo, who was visibly not happy with the performance of his side. As for his performance, he had four chances but failed to convert either. After the full-time whistle, he appeared to be in a verbal spat with a match official, apparently asking him to shut his mouth while he furiously marched off the pitch and into the tunnel, while a video showed fans chanting his longtime Argentine rival Lionel Messi's name.

ALSO READ: Haaland 'bicycles' his way to historic Man City record; Guardiola compares him to Messi and Ronaldo

Ronaldo has drawn the ire of late of critics and fans for his professional behaviour that began earlier this season with English giants Manchester United. After being deemed unfit to start for the Red Devils by head coach Erik ten Hag, he gave a controversial interview to Piers Morgan, lambasting the Dutchman for undermining him and the club for forcing a move away. His contract was terminated during the FIFA World Cup break in Qatar, after which he joined Al-Nassr, the only club to have offered him a great deal of money.