Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's frustrating draw to Arsenal; Arteta gives special message to Gunners

Liverpool was engaged in a thrilling encounter against Arsenal but settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was frustrated by the same, whereas Gunners manager Mikel Arteta had a special message for his boys.

English giants Liverpool hosted fellow giants and table-topper Arsenal in their English Premier League (EPL) meeting at Anfield on Sunday. The match lived up to its hype, as the two sides were engaged in a brutal battle. While they settled for a competitive 2-2 draw, the result was frustrating for the hosts, who were the better team.

With visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale coming up with a couple of late saves to deny The Reds a sure-shot winning chance and Liverpool's star striker Mohamed Salah missing a penalty, it was indeed frustrating for the hosts not to script success in this tie. At the same time, its chances of being in the top four also take a severe blow.

ALSO SEE: Fuming Ronaldo storms into tunnel after Al-Nassr's draw to Al-Feiha; watch what transpired

Meanwhile, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp was bemused about how his side failed to triumph and told Sky Sports after the match, "It was a spectacular game in the end. I don't know how we didn't win it with those chances we had. In the end, it's a point and a good reaction to the two goals we conceded, and that's positive."

"But, I'm caught in between. I have no problems with drawing. For Arsenal, it's a super-important point because if you draw these kinds of games, you have a good chance of becoming champions. You cannot always be super, super, super convincing. They were good, but they would agree they could or should have lost this game today. They didn't, so the point for them is better than for us, but it's one for us as well," added Klopp.

ALSO READ: Haaland 'bicycles' his way to historic Man City record; Guardiola compares him to Messi and Ronaldo

At the same time, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed his message to his boys after the draw: "[We have to] convince them to keep playing as we did in the first 30 minutes. The lesson is not from the second half and the resilience. We don't want to rely on that. We want to rely on what we did in the first half."

"I haven't seen anyone do it [dominate] in this ground this season. They [Liverpool] beat every big team here. They played Real Madrid and could have been four up after 20 minutes. They are going to have moments. It would be best if you dealt with them, and we did. Our goalkeeper had a big part in that," concluded Arteta.