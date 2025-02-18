Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Rizwan confirms Rauf bowling at 'full rhythm' ahead of opener

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan confirms Haris Rauf's fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, as Pakistan aims to defend its title on home soil.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan issued a fitness update on tearaway Haris Rauf and confirmed the 31-year-old was at his "full rhythm" on the eve of the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand.

After over seven years, the Champions Trophy will return to the calendar year with a high-profile clash between Pakistan, the defending champions and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

There were concerns about Rauf's involvement in the opening clash after he sustained an injury during the first match of the ODI tri-nation series against the Blackcaps last week.

Rauf bowled 6.2 overs before sustaining a "muscle strain" and going off the field in the first innings. He didn't return for the rest of the match, and notably, he didn't come out to bat in the second innings.

Rizwan dropped an update about Rauf's fitness and confirmed that the speedster didn't complain about feeling any discomfort. Rizwan remained hopeful about Rauf being "fully fit" for their first match on Wednesday in Karachi.

"Haris bowled 80 per cent yesterday, and today he is bowling at his full rhythm and told us that he is not feeling any discomfort, so I hope he is fully fit," Rizwan told reporters as quoted from Geo News.

The Champions Trophy is the first significant cricket event hosted in Pakistan in over three decades. As the cricket action returns to Pakistan, Rizwan wants the fans to enjoy the tournament.

"A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years, so I think the whole nation should enjoy this historic occasion," Rizwan said.

"Pakistan has suffered enough and for a long time, but we have also won during this phase, like the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup," Rizwan added.

Pakistan's first opponent in the tournament, New Zealand, have beaten them twice during the build-up of the marquee event. After losing the first game of the ODI tri-nation series, Pakistan and New Zealand returned to fight for the trophy in the final match.

After winning the toss, Rizwan opted to bat and saw his side crumble to a modest score of 242. The Kiwis effortlessly chased down the target with a couple of overs to spare and lifted the title.

Despite successive defeats against the Blackcaps, the Pakistan skipper admitted that his side hasn't played to their true abilities. He affirmed that his side wants to defend its title for the people of the country.

"There shouldn't be any doubts on our performance. We may not have played on our abilities, but we all want to win the event for the country and people," Rizwan said.

