Chelsea, back in the Champions League after a two-year absence, aims for success at the Club World Cup. Facing LAFC, Flamengo, and Esperance in the group stage, they hope new signing Liam Delap and revitalized Cole Palmer can lead them to victory.

London: After securing their return to the Champions League on the final day of the season, Chelsea have an early chance to show they belong back among the elite this summer at the Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca's side beat Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League match to clinch fourth place after an inconsistent campaign, ending a two-season absence from Europe's top competition.

The Blues, who reached FIFA's revamped and expanded event by landing a second Champions League triumph in 2021, have been handed a favourable opening raft of fixtures in the United States.

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign in Group D against Los Angeles FC, who battled through a play-off round against Club America to replace the disqualified Club Leon.

After that opening fixture in Atlanta on Monday, Chelsea head north to face Brazilian team Flamengo and Tunisia's Esperance, both in Philadelphia.

Los Angeles boast former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, although the 38-year-old is not a regular starter.

Flamengo, who qualified by lifting the Copa Libertadores in 2022, are coached by well-regarded former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis.

Esperance have won eight of the last nine Tunisian league titles but are considered the weakest team in the group.

In the knock-out rounds tantalising potential clashes against Bayern Munich and Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain may lie ahead.

Chelsea won the competition in its previous format in 2022, beating Brazil's Palmeiras in the final.

There will be special interest in how new Chelsea signing Liam Delap fares after his recent move from relegated Ipswich.

The Blues beat Manchester United among other clubs in the race for the 22-year-old striker who netted 12 times in 37 top-flight matches and moved for £30 million ($41 million).

Chelsea lacked firepower up front this season with Nicolas Jackson inconsistent and Christopher Nkunku struggling badly for form.

- Palmer introduction -

Delap, the son of former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap, came through the Manchester City youth academy like Chelsea's star player, Cole Palmer.

The England international's revival towards the end of the season is a positive sign, with Palmer dazzling in the Conference League final win over Real Betis.

The 23-year-old missed Chelsea's pre-season tour of the US last summer and Maresca said it was a chance for the playmaker to take the country by storm.

"Palmer is up there with the very best top players who can produce something at any moment, create something out of nothing," said the coach.

"He wasn't with me on the USA tour last summer, so it will also be a chance for him to experience the environment there and to introduce himself to North America."

Beating Betis in Poland earned Maresca his first trophy as Chelsea manager and a deep run in the United States would be another sign that the Blues are heading in the right direction.

On an upwards trajectory and with a young squad, Chelsea have plenty of potential to improve in the years to come.

"(Critics) were saying that we were not able to win... because we're too young, because we're not experienced," said Maresca after sealing fourth place in the Premier League.

"Unfortunately for them, they have all been wrong."

Summer success is also important to the club's co-owners, US businessman Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, with nearly £100 million on the line for the winners.

While not among the set of top favourites, including English rivals Manchester City, 15-time European champions Real Madrid and PSG, Chelsea are still expected to reach the last eight.

With fans not fully sold on Maresca's brand of possession football, and even Palmer saying he was "sick" of the ball going from side to side in the Conference League final, another trophy could help soothe any building tension in south-west London.