The Mumbai Cricket Association will honour former cricketers by naming parts of Wankhede Stadium after them. A stand will be named after ex-coach Ravi Shastri, with gates dedicated to Diana Edulji, the late Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai.

MCA to Honour Cricketing Legends at Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honour several former cricketers by naming key sections of the iconic Wankhede Stadium after them, following a meeting of its Apex Council on Thursday.

Announcing the decision, MCA president Ajinkya Naik said a stand at the Wankhede stadium will be named after former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri, who also served as Mumbai's captain during his domestic career. The MCA will also honour former India cricketer Eknath Solkar by naming gate number six after him. Gate number three will be dedicated to the late Dilip Sardesai, while gate number five will bear the name of former India women's cricket captain Diana Edulji.

Apex Council's Decision

"Today, at the Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, we made several important decisions. The first was that we will name a stand at Wankhede Stadium after Ravi Shastri, the former captain and coach of Indian cricket, and Gate No. 3 will be named after the late Dilip Sardesai. Gate No. 5 will be named after Diana Edulji, and Gate No. 6 will be named after the late Eknath Solkar," Ajinkya Naik said.

"We are also naming Late Eknath Solkar gate number 6. This decision has been taken by all the Apex Council members. All the Mumbai players have contributed to Mumbai, and India should be given respect," he added.

