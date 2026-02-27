Michael Carrick backs Harry Maguire to stay at Manchester United F.C. despite contract uncertainty, praising the defender’s experience and recent impressive performances.

Michael Carrick insisted on Friday Harry Maguire has a long-term future at Manchester United as the "impressive" defender enters the final months of his contract.

Maguire has started every game since interim boss Carrick took charge in January, underling his value to United with a series of strong performances in their recent revival.

The 32-year-old centre-back, signed from Leicester in 2019, is far from certain to be at Old Trafford next season after reports he would need to take a pay cut to extend his spell with the club.

But Carrick is convinced the England international still has a lot to offer.

"Harry's an impressive character. He's had a great career so far. Hopefully, there's a lot more to come," Carrick told reporters.

"I think, even while he's been here, in the journey and the experiences that he's had, certainly since he's been here and with England as well, I think he's shown exactly what he is.

"I think we all know the player that he is and what he's capable of doing. Again, the other night I thought he was fantastic. Experience helps, his attributes help, and his character.

"His willingness to put himself out there. He's really impressive at his age and he's been really important for us."

Casemiro Exit Raises Value of Senior Players

United midfielder Casemiro has already announced this will be his last season with the club.

The Brazilian veteran's impending exit only adds to the value of Maguire's experience within the squad.

"Experience is massive," Carrick said. "It's hard to put a price on how valuable that can be. Harry has gained an awful lot of experience with this club.

"Casemiro leaving is another one and we have to understand what that means."

Maguire's importance has been heightened while Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with a back injury.

The Dutchman last played for United at the end of November, but what was first thought to be a minor issue has cost him a huge chunk of the season.

While Carrick said Mason Mount is "getting closer" after returning to training, there is still no timetable for De Ligt.

"Matthijs has had a back issue which has been a bit slow to progress, it's something we've been working through, he's in the right direction but a bit further behind," Carrick said ahead of fourth-placed United's match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

