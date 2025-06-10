A new book reveals Jim Ratcliffe's failed last-minute bid to buy Chelsea and features Roman Abramovich’s first remarks since his forced exit.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s dramatic eleventh-hour attempt to hijack the sale of Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly has been exposed in a new book detailing the turbulent days that led to the club's historic change in ownership.

Britain’s richest man, who now part-owns Manchester United, had made a late push to acquire Chelsea in 2022, even after the shortlist of bidders had been finalised by Raine Group, the US bank overseeing the sale. The Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium eventually succeeded, but only after Ratcliffe made what appeared to be a last-ditch bid.

Ratcliffe’s surprise bid stuns Chelsea boardroom during final sale phase

According to Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, Ratcliffe phoned Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck the morning after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in April 2022, requesting an urgent meeting. During that encounter, Ratcliffe reportedly tapped his chest repeatedly and told Buck he had a piece of paper in his pocket with his bid written on it.

Scroll to load tweet…

While other bidders submitted comprehensive 140-page proposals, Ratcliffe insisted that his offer stood apart because it was entirely British-funded. Despite Buck’s efforts, the mysterious bid paper never materialised. Ratcliffe nonetheless pressed on, seeking a meeting with Raine that same morning and formally tabling a 4.25 billion-pound offer — matching that of his rivals.

“Buck, (Marina) Granovskaia and Raine were left with the distinct impression that Ratcliffe was convinced his status as the sole bid composed entirely of British money and personnel set him apart from all competition, by virtue of the Government’s oversight of the sale and required sign-off,” the book claims.

This aligns with an Ineos statement issued at the time: “This is a British bid, for a British club.”

However, Ratcliffe’s manoeuvring angered the other contenders. Buck had already warned him he was too late, and the Boehly-Clearlake consortium was informed they had been successful, despite the disruption.

Abramovich breaks silence, reflects on forced sale and hopes for farewell

The book also features the first public remarks from Roman Abramovich since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced him to sell Chelsea. Facing UK sanctions over alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abramovich put the club up for sale in March 2022. The 2.5 billion-pound proceeds from the deal were placed in a frozen bank account, earmarked for charitable causes supporting victims of the war.

In a rare interview, Abramovich reflected on his departure from Stamford Bridge and expressed a desire to bid farewell in person.

“Perhaps one day there would be a situation where I could attend a match and say a proper goodbye, but nothing more than that,” Abramovich said. “I don’t have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role.

“There might be something where I could help with academies and youngsters, giving greater opportunities to people from difficult backgrounds, if there was an initiative that could make a difference.

“But as for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime.”

Addressing the sanctions and accusations levied against him, the former Chelsea owner appeared unfazed.

“There is an old Russian saying, ‘The dogs bark, but the caravan keeps moving’ and that fits here,” he told author Nick Purewal. “Whatever I do, people always accuse me of some kind of agenda. In the end, I have done what I have simply to try to help.”