In what has sparked excitement among Chelsea fans, the west-London club on Saturday completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of around 34 million pounds.

The 31-year-old joins England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City as the club's second summer addition.

After Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left Stamford Bridge, Koulibaly has committed to a four-year deal that will expand the team's defensive options.

Koulibaly told his new club's official website, "I'm very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It's a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League."

"Chelsea first came to get me in 2016, but we didn't quite make it. Now when they came to me, I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them," he added.

Koulibaly played at Napoli for eight years, appearing in 317 games and scoring 14 goals. Last week, he wrote a heartfelt ode to the club's supporters in a social media post. He began his professional career with Metz of France, then spent two years with Genk of Belgium before joining Napoli in 2014.

Koulibaly has made 62 appearances for Senegal, of whom he is currently captain.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly said, "Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world's elite defenders, and we are delighted to welcome him to Chelsea."

"A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole," the American added.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the defender's signing. Several users stated that silverware this season is almost guaranteed with Koulibaly's inclusion in the squad.