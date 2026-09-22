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Abhishek Sharma’s Brand Game: From Colgate To Realme, Check His Growing Endorsement List
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is rapidly becoming a popular face for major brands, with endorsements spanning grooming, fashion, technology, food and lifestyle, adding another dimension to his growing popularity off the field.
Abhishek Sharma’s Brand Power Is Growing Fast
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has become a sought-after name in the advertising world, with several major brands associating with the young star. His growing popularity on and off the cricket field has brought him campaigns across categories including fashion, grooming, watches, automobiles and lifestyle.
From DP World To Garnier Men
Abhishek has been associated with DP World, which has featured him as a brand ambassador. He has also become the face of Garnier Men, representing its men’s grooming portfolio. These partnerships reflect the growing commercial interest in Abhishek as a young cricket personality with strong appeal among the next generation of consumers.
A Stylish Face For Xylys And Urbano
The cricketer has also entered the fashion and luxury space. Xylys, the premium watch brand from Titan, appointed Abhishek as its brand ambassador. He has also collaborated with Urbano Fashion, including its “Got Game?” campaign and an Abhishek Sharma collection. His association with YSL Beauty and De Beers has further strengthened his presence in lifestyle and premium-brand campaigns.
More Brands In His Endorsement Portfolio
Abhishek Sharma’s reported commercial associations also include Gillette Guard, Colgate, Realme, Birla Opus, Hero MotoCorp, Vadilal and Sareen Sports (SS). His endorsement portfolio now spans grooming, technology, fashion, automobiles, food and cricket equipment, making him an increasingly visible face in India’s sports advertising space.
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