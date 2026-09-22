Washington’s biggest storyline entering Week 3 remains unresolved as Jayden Daniels undergoes further evaluation, while multiple injury concerns continue to shape the Commanders’ preparations for Seattle.

The Washington Commanders are still waiting for clarity on the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels after the young passer suffered a dislocated left elbow during Monday's game.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels underwent an MRI and is expected to consult specialists before the team determines the next step in his recovery. With no definitive timeline available yet, Washington is unlikely to provide a major update before Thursday or Friday.

The uncertainty arrives at a critical point in the season as the Commanders prepare for a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

For now, Daniels remains the biggest question hanging over Washington's injury report. The quarterback's availability has become the central focus after he was carted off the field following the injury, leaving the organization and its fan base waiting for medical evaluations to provide a clearer picture.

Quinn indicated that discussions regarding treatment options and recovery plans will take place after consultations with specialists. Until those meetings happen, the Commanders appear reluctant to speculate publicly about whether Daniels could return quickly or face a longer absence.

The lack of immediate answers means Washington enters the middle of the week without certainty at the most important position on the field.

Jayden Daniels Decision Still Pending As Questions Continue

The injury has also prompted discussion about preventive measures and whether protective equipment could have reduced the risk.

When asked about the possibility of an elbow brace, Quinn did not provide a detailed explanation, saying hindsight often provides easier answers than real-time decisions. The coach suggested there was no immediate update on that aspect of the situation.

At this stage, the focus remains on the medical evaluation rather than debate over the injury itself.

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The major decision facing Daniels and the organization is whether the recovery process will involve surgery or a more conservative rehabilitation approach. That determination is expected to come only after specialists complete their assessments.

Until then, Washington appears to be operating under a wait-and-see approach.

If Daniels is unable to play this week, veteran Marcus Mariota would appear to be the leading candidate to start against Seattle.

The Commanders entered the season viewing Daniels as a cornerstone piece of their future. His injury therefore represents far more than a short-term lineup challenge. It affects the direction of the offense and the team's immediate outlook as it tries to build momentum early in the year.

However, Washington's injury concerns extend beyond the quarterback position.

Multiple Injury Updates Affect Commanders Entering Week 3

The Commanders received encouraging news regarding offensive tackle Brandon Coleman.

According to Quinn, all indications point toward Coleman being available, providing a boost for an offensive line that could otherwise face significant disruption.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw presents a more uncertain situation. Quinn said the team expects him to be limited after requiring an MRI on his shoulder. His status will likely continue to be monitored throughout the practice week.

Right guard Sam Cosmi may represent the team's other major concern.

Cosmi is currently in concussion protocol following a collision during the previous game. While Washington has not ruled him out, players in concussion protocol often face an unpredictable recovery timeline depending on symptom evaluations and medical clearances.

Should Cosmi miss time, Washington would lose one of its most reliable offensive linemen against a Seahawks defense capable of generating pressure.

The collection of injuries creates a complicated picture for the Commanders heading into one of the season's early tests.

At present, Washington appears likely to enter the matchup potentially without Daniels, with questions surrounding Kinlaw and uncertainty regarding Cosmi's availability. Coleman seems to be the positive development among the injury updates.

While the Commanders face challenges, the team is not alone in dealing with quarterback uncertainty. Seattle has also navigated injury-related questions at the position this season.