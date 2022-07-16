Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First look: Barcelona-bound Lewandowski bids farewell to Bayern Munich coach, teammates

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Barcelona-bound Robert Lewandowski has returned to Bayern Munich’s training facilities on Saturday morning for the final time.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski was seen training at Bayern Munich's facilities on Saturday morning for the final time as reports suggested that Barcelona have agreed to sign the striker for 42.5 million pounds.

    Also read: Lewandowski set for Barcelona move; will Bayern Munich now make way for Ronaldo?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, who has close ties with Lewandowski's camp, the iconic forward had a small celebration last night in Munich with his friends as he learned that his transfer to the Catalan club would go through.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lewandowski was back at Sabener Strasse as early as 8:30 AM on Saturday, so the celebrations were not a late one. After eight years with the club, the 33-year-old bid farewell to Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann and his teammates at the end of their training session.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski pressurised Bayern Munich to accept an offer before Saturday as he is expected to not appear at the Bavarians' planned presentation today.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Polish striker will likely head to Barcelona this weekend for medical tests and contract signing and could travel with Xavi Hernandez's men to the United States next week. Owing to this transfer, the Bundesliga giants may now consider signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly looking to leave Old Trafford in search of a Champions League-playing team.

    Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Considered one of the best strikers in football today, Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances over seven seasons with Bayern Munich. He was Barcelona's top priority during the summer transfer window, and Xavi's squad is getting even better in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Pole's move to Camp Nou would be a massive statement of intent by the La Liga giants as they seek to re-establish themselves in the post-Lionel Messi era.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

