Chelsea fans furious as VAR's strange 'three-word' message leads to first-ever red card review rejection

Fans were left baffled by a cryptic three-word message from VAR official Graham Scott to referee Rob Jones after Jones became the first Premier League official to overturn a red card review during Chelsea's match against Bournemouth.

Chelsea took an early lead at Stamford Bridge with a stunning goal from Cole Palmer in the opening 15 minutes. However, Bournemouth equalized shortly after halftime when Justin Kluivert converted a penalty just five minutes into the second half.

As Chelsea pressed to regain control, Marc Cucurella, operating on the left flank, attempted to drive forward but was brought down in his own half by David Brooks. The Bournemouth midfielder appeared to pull Cucurella’s hair in what commentators described as a “wrestling-style clothesline.”

Initially, referee Rob Jones did not penalize the incident. However, VAR advised him to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor for potential violent conduct. After a tense delay, Jones opted to issue Brooks a yellow card instead of a red, defying the guidance of the VAR team at Stockley Park—a first in Premier League history.

While fans in the stands were either outraged or relieved, those watching at home, accompanied by Martin Tyler's commentary, were left puzzled by his repeated mention of VAR official Graham Scott’s message to Rob Jones following the decision.

Scott is reported to have told Jones, "It’s your gift"—a cryptic phrase that sparked confusion and raised questions about the decision-making process.

"VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible red card to Brooks for violent conduct. Upon review, the referee deemed that the challenge on Cucurella was a reckless action and not violent conduct - and issued a yellow card to Brooks," a statement issued by PGMOL read.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was left stunned after the final whistle, expressing disbelief that the Cherries had not been reduced to ten men. He described the challenge as "dangerous."

"When there is no intention to take the ball, it is red," Maresca said. "They gave yellow, so something happened. How can they judge that was not dangerous? In my opinion, it's red. Hopefully we can be more lucky with the referee in the future."

Marc Cucurella has been no stranger to such controversial incidents, with opponents targeting him with similar tactics in the past. Just last month, Southampton’s Jack Stephens was sent off during Chelsea’s 5-1 demolition of the south coast side after pulling Cucurella’s hair. On that occasion, referee Tony Harrington was advised by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and issued a red card.

Cucurella was also involved in a now-infamous moment during a heated 2022 clash with London rivals Tottenham, when Cristian Romero pulled his hair. However, referee Anthony Taylor was not sent to the monitor by VAR official Mike Dean, and Romero escaped punishment. Dean later admitted he regretted not intervening after reviewing the footage.

Following Tuesday’s controversial call, Bournemouth extended their lead through Antoine Semenyo, whose powerful strike looked to seal all three points for the visitors as the game entered injury time. However, Chelsea salvaged a point thanks to a crucial free-kick from returning captain Reece James, whose late goal leveled the score and spared the hosts from defeat.

Enzo Maresca’s side, now winless in four Premier League matches, will look to bounce back on Monday when they face Wolves, hoping to stabilize their increasingly precarious position in the top four.

