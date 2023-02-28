Real Madrid fans slammed for racially abusing Alaba after he chose Messi over Benzema for FIFA The Best award

Real Madrid star David Alaba's explanation for picking PSG star Lionel Messi over teammate Karim Benzema for FIFA The Best Men's Player award has sparked a massive meme fest on Twitter.

Real Madrid fans have been highly miffed with David Alaba after it was revealed the player picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi over teammate Karim Benzema for the FIFA The Best Men's Player award. The Austrian was subject to massive online racial abuse from supporters of the La Liga giants as they questioned him for the Argentine being his number 1 choice.

The Austrian captain voted for Messi first, Benzema second, and Kylian Mbappe third. The hashtag #AlabaOut was trending on social media, and it has now forced Alaba to Tweet the real reason behind picking Messi over Benzema for the coveted trophy.

"Regarding FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim (Benzema), how much I admire him and his performances," Alaba wrote.

"I have often said that for me, he (Benzema) is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt," the Real Madrid star added.

Despite explaining his reason for voting for Messi over Benzema, Real Madrid fans appear unhappy and displeased with Alaba as they now trolled the Austrian. Some fans claimed that the statement from Alaba was forced to douse the wildfire that spread earlier after his votes were revealed.

However, a massive section of netizens came to Alaba's defence as they slammed Real Madrid fans for racially abusing their player first and then trolling him for defending his choice to vote for Messi over Benzema.

"Man's being forced to apologise just for voting Messi ahead of Benzema. End your next tweet with two full stops if you're being held captive, David," noted one user on Twitter, while another added, "Unbelievable! The fact that he has to publicly explain himself over a simple vote for a Football award, just goes to show how deeply damaged the entire World is right now. I don't think many people realise how pathetic, disgusting and unfortunate this is. Dear Lord!"

A third user noted, "Messi still causing distress in Madrid despite leaving a couple of years ago I see," while a fourth stated, "David Alaba receiving abuse, some of it racist, because the team decided to vote for Messi not Benzema is the MOST Real Madrid fanbase thing EVER! Worst fanbase of any sport ever in the history of the world. By some distance. Hideous culture they have at that club."

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Alaba's statement justifying why he voted for Messi ahead of Benzema for the top honour:

Here's a look at some of the memes that carpet bombed Alaba: