Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid fans slammed for racially abusing Alaba after he chose Messi over Benzema for FIFA The Best award

    Real Madrid star David Alaba's explanation for picking PSG star Lionel Messi over teammate Karim Benzema for FIFA The Best Men's Player award has sparked a massive meme fest on Twitter.

    football Real Madrid fans slammed for racially abusing Alaba after he chose Messi over Benzema for FIFA The Best award snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Real Madrid fans have been highly miffed with David Alaba after it was revealed the player picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi over teammate Karim Benzema for the FIFA The Best Men's Player award. The Austrian was subject to massive online racial abuse from supporters of the La Liga giants as they questioned him for the Argentine being his number 1 choice.

    Also read: Messi-Ronaldo fans at loggerheads after FIFA 'disrespects' Portuguese legend during The Best awards

    The Austrian captain voted for Messi first, Benzema second, and Kylian Mbappe third. The hashtag #AlabaOut was trending on social media, and it has now forced Alaba to Tweet the real reason behind picking Messi over Benzema for the coveted trophy.

    "Regarding FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim (Benzema), how much I admire him and his performances," Alaba wrote.

    "I have often said that for me, he (Benzema) is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt," the Real Madrid star added.

    Despite explaining his reason for voting for Messi over Benzema, Real Madrid fans appear unhappy and displeased with Alaba as they now trolled the Austrian. Some fans claimed that the statement from Alaba was forced to douse the wildfire that spread earlier after his votes were revealed.

    Also read: 'A hug to all' - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award

    However, a massive section of netizens came to Alaba's defence as they slammed Real Madrid fans for racially abusing their player first and then trolling him for defending his choice to vote for Messi over Benzema.

    "Man's being forced to apologise just for voting Messi ahead of Benzema. End your next tweet with two full stops if you're being held captive, David," noted one user on Twitter, while another added, "Unbelievable! The fact that he has to publicly explain himself over a simple vote for a Football award, just goes to show how deeply damaged the entire World is right now. I don't think many people realise how pathetic, disgusting and unfortunate this is. Dear Lord!"

    A third user noted, "Messi still causing distress in Madrid despite leaving a couple of years ago I see," while a fourth stated, "David Alaba receiving abuse, some of it racist, because the team decided to vote for Messi not Benzema is the MOST Real Madrid fanbase thing EVER! Worst fanbase of any sport ever in the history of the world. By some distance. Hideous culture they have at that club."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Alaba's statement justifying why he voted for Messi ahead of Benzema for the top honour:

    Here's a look at some of the memes that carpet bombed Alaba:

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Exclusive: Shubman Gill mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing KL Rahul does not solve the real problem-ayh

    IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Babar Azam bigger diamond than Kohinoor: Shadab Khan trolled for comment praising Pakistan skipper-ayh

    'Babar Azam bigger diamond than Kohinoor': Shadab Khan trolled for praising Pakistan skipper

    football Messi Ronaldo fans at loggerheads after FIFA 'disrespects' Portuguese legend during The Best awards snt

    Messi-Ronaldo fans at loggerheads after FIFA 'disrespects' Portuguese legend during The Best awards

    IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill sweat it out simultaneously in nets-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill sweat it out simultaneously in nets

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Budget 2023: State govt announces Rs 400 crore for upliftment of girl child; key highlights AJR

    Bihar Budget 2023: State govt announces Rs 400 crore for upliftment of girl child; key highlights

    Anoop Mohan charts a success story of his own

    Anoop Mohan charts a success story of his own

    H20 Stealth Bomber: Is China's latest firepower overhyped?

    H-20 Stealth Bomber: Is China's latest firepower overhyped?

    Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court AJR

    Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court

    NID DAT 2023 prelims result announced at admissions.nid.edu; know important dates - adt

    NID DAT 2023 prelims result announced at admissions.nid.edu; know important dates

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon