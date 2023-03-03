Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Death threat to Lionel Messi: Argentina President, boyhood club Newell's boss and fans in utter dismay

    On Thursday, unidentified gunmen attacked a supermarket in Argentina owned by the family of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and left a chilling message for the World Cup 2022-winning captain.

    football Death threat to Lionel Messi: Argentina President, boyhood club Newell's boss and fans in utter dismay snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Football enthusiasts worldwide have been shell-shocked after unidentified shooters attacked a supermarket in Argentina owned by the family of legendary forward Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and left a spine-chilling message for the World Cup 2022-winning captain on Thursday night.

    In Messi's hometown of Rosario, 180 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, a man riding a motorbike was seen on surveillance footage approaching the building and repeatedly firing at the metal shutters covering the windows and front entrance. Fourteen shots were reportedly fired at the supermarket, and the attackers left a handwritten message for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star: "Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is not going to look after you."

    The main city in the central province of Santa Fe, Rosario, is now led by Pablo Javkin as mayor. According to a local TV station covering the attack, the letter implied thieves might be attempting to extort money from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Supermercado Unico is a grocery shop that is thought to be owned by Antonela's family and run by one of her relatives. After the gun attack at two in the morning, it is anticipated to stay closed today.

    Also read: 'We are waiting for you' - Unidentified miscreants threaten Messi after attacking family store in Argentina

    A motorbike driven by two guys was spotted before shots were fired at the metal shutters. According to the police, the suspects left a note where it could be discovered before fleeing. A probe is still being conducted.

    With 250 murders in the first eleven months of 2022, the city is the most dangerous in the nation. As a result, it was the third most violent year on record, according to data. The city's homicide rate is four times higher than the national average, and 70 per cent of homicides have an organised crime connection.

    On Rosario's outskirts, Messi owns a sizable mansion known as "The Fortress." The enormous home, constructed on three adjacent plots of land in a private gated estate, contains a large movie theatre, a gym, and an underground parking garage with room for 15 vehicles.

    In June 2017, he wed Antonela in a lavish ceremony at Rosario's City Centre Hotel and Casino. Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez were among the attendees.

    Meanwhile, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez reacted to the shooting in Rosario and the threat sent to Messi. "[On Thursday] I woke up with very ugly news," Fernandez said. "I immediately contacted [Mayor Pablo Javkin] [and] I spoke directly with the chief of staff. I told him that something else will have to be done."

    "We are doing a lot, but obviously, something more will have to be done. The problem of violence and organised crime is very serious," the Argentinean President added.

    The incident is also likely to end any rumours that Messi would visit Argentina and play for his old team, Newell's Old Boys. The former Barcelona legend and his family have been threatened by a group of drug traffickers, according to manager Gabriel Heinze, and this "distances" the Rosario star from coming back.

    "This pays attention to everything, to everyone and everything that this is," Heinze told reporters. "Of course, this drives Leo (Messi) and anyone else away. We are discussing this because he is Leo, but many boys would like to return [to Argentina]."

    If Messi leaves PSG, it will probably be for Inter Miami of the MLS or a Saudi Arabian club, where he can at least try to protect his family.

    Meanwhile, Messi fans took to Twitter to express shock over the threat to the Argentina superstar. Here's a look at how netizens reacted:

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football We are waiting for you - Unidentified miscreants threaten Lionel Messi after attacking family store in Argentina-ayh

    'We are waiting for you' - Unidentified miscreants threaten Messi after attacking family store in Argentina

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Had to try and be brave, which we were not - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Had to try and be brave, which we were not' - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia bag 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained-ayh

    3rd Test: Australia bags 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Not easy to step out and hit - Umesh Yadav on Indore pitch-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Not easy to step out and hit' - Umesh Yadav on Indore pitch

    Recent Stories

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti's Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti’s Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    ICC World Test Championship, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here is how India can still qualify for the final despite Indore Test loss to Australia-ayh

    ICC World Test Championship: Here's how India can still qualify for the final despite Indore Test loss

    Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

    Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Sunil Gavaskar displeased with India's batting howlers in Indore Test defeat to Australia-ayh

    Sunil Gavaskar displeased with India's batting howlers in Indore Test defeat to Australia

    Arvind Kejriwal says, 'World should consider Delhi as an educational hub' - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal says, 'World should consider Delhi as an educational hub'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon