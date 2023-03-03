Death threat to Lionel Messi: Argentina President, boyhood club Newell's boss and fans in utter dismay

On Thursday, unidentified gunmen attacked a supermarket in Argentina owned by the family of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and left a chilling message for the World Cup 2022-winning captain.

Football enthusiasts worldwide have been shell-shocked after unidentified shooters attacked a supermarket in Argentina owned by the family of legendary forward Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and left a spine-chilling message for the World Cup 2022-winning captain on Thursday night.

In Messi's hometown of Rosario, 180 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, a man riding a motorbike was seen on surveillance footage approaching the building and repeatedly firing at the metal shutters covering the windows and front entrance. Fourteen shots were reportedly fired at the supermarket, and the attackers left a handwritten message for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star: "Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is not going to look after you."

The main city in the central province of Santa Fe, Rosario, is now led by Pablo Javkin as mayor. According to a local TV station covering the attack, the letter implied thieves might be attempting to extort money from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Supermercado Unico is a grocery shop that is thought to be owned by Antonela's family and run by one of her relatives. After the gun attack at two in the morning, it is anticipated to stay closed today.

Also read: 'We are waiting for you' - Unidentified miscreants threaten Messi after attacking family store in Argentina

A motorbike driven by two guys was spotted before shots were fired at the metal shutters. According to the police, the suspects left a note where it could be discovered before fleeing. A probe is still being conducted.

With 250 murders in the first eleven months of 2022, the city is the most dangerous in the nation. As a result, it was the third most violent year on record, according to data. The city's homicide rate is four times higher than the national average, and 70 per cent of homicides have an organised crime connection.

On Rosario's outskirts, Messi owns a sizable mansion known as "The Fortress." The enormous home, constructed on three adjacent plots of land in a private gated estate, contains a large movie theatre, a gym, and an underground parking garage with room for 15 vehicles.

In June 2017, he wed Antonela in a lavish ceremony at Rosario's City Centre Hotel and Casino. Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez were among the attendees.

Meanwhile, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez reacted to the shooting in Rosario and the threat sent to Messi. "[On Thursday] I woke up with very ugly news," Fernandez said. "I immediately contacted [Mayor Pablo Javkin] [and] I spoke directly with the chief of staff. I told him that something else will have to be done."

"We are doing a lot, but obviously, something more will have to be done. The problem of violence and organised crime is very serious," the Argentinean President added.

The incident is also likely to end any rumours that Messi would visit Argentina and play for his old team, Newell's Old Boys. The former Barcelona legend and his family have been threatened by a group of drug traffickers, according to manager Gabriel Heinze, and this "distances" the Rosario star from coming back.

"This pays attention to everything, to everyone and everything that this is," Heinze told reporters. "Of course, this drives Leo (Messi) and anyone else away. We are discussing this because he is Leo, but many boys would like to return [to Argentina]."

If Messi leaves PSG, it will probably be for Inter Miami of the MLS or a Saudi Arabian club, where he can at least try to protect his family.

Meanwhile, Messi fans took to Twitter to express shock over the threat to the Argentina superstar. Here's a look at how netizens reacted: