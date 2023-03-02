Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Where's mine?': Argentina fans ask Messi after World Cup 2022 hero buys 35 gold iPhones for team

    Argentina's Lionel Messi has reportedly spent 175,000 pounds (approximately Rs 1.73 crore) on 35 gold iPhone 14s as a gift for his World Cup 2022 winning team and staff.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    On December 18, 2022, legendary forward Lionel Messi's dream came true when Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) to lift his maiden FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. Over two months later, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is still celebrating the historic moment as reports suggest that the Argentine has ordered 35 gold iPhone 14s for his teammates and coaching staff.

    Also read: Real Madrid fans slammed for racially abusing Alaba after he chose Messi over Benzema for FIFA The Best award

    In a photograph that has gone viral on Twitter, the 24-carat devices are worth 175,000 pounds (Approx Rs. 1.73 crore) and have Argentina player's names, numbers and the team's logo engraved. Messi reportedly had them delivered to his Parisian apartment over the weekend.

    "Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together," reported The Sun quoting sources.

    Quoting Ben, CEO of iDesign Gold, the report noted, "Lionel is not only the Goat but he's one of IDESIGN GOLD's most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn't want the usual gift of watches."

    "So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea," Ben added.

    Also read: Messi-Ronaldo fans at loggerheads after FIFA 'disrespects' Portuguese legend during The Best awards

    Here's a look at Argentina's Qatar World Cup 2022 squad:

    Emi Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Acuna, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Alejandro Gomez

    Following this news, Messi and Argentina fans have asked the 35-year-old legend where is their gold iPhone as most believe they played an instrumental part in supporting the team.

    "If I receive this, I'll store it away. Gonna be worth millions in the future," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Well, who used to stay up and encourage you at dawn while you were playing with Bolivia and Ecuador, my friend?"

    A third fan noted, "Listen Messi, I almost had a heart attack watching every game. I think I deserve one too," while a fourth stated, "There should have been one for me as well. My contribution for the victory should not have been underestimated."

    Also read: 'A hug to all' - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award

    Here's a look at how Messi and Argentina supporters reacted:

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
