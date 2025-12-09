Phil Salt reveals his immediate reaction to joining RCB at the IPL 2025 Auction, stating he felt like a natural fit. He praised the team's brand of cricket and clear communication, which helped him seamlessly transition to the franchise.

Phil Salt has opened up about his initial reaction after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction, saying he instantly felt he was a natural fit for the franchise.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Salt revealed that the team's style and clarity of communication made the transition seamless. "My first thought was that this is a team I would really suit playing for. The way RCB have always carried themselves, the brand of cricket they play, it all appealed to me. From my very first conversation with Mo (Bobat) after the auction, I could clearly see why they wanted me and what role they had in mind for me. Everything felt very aligned with my game," Salt said.

Key to RCB's Maiden Title Win

RCB secured Salt for Rs 11.50 crore at the auction, a move that proved fruitful. The England wicketkeeper-batter went on to score 403 runs in 13 matches for the franchise, including four half-centuries. His consistency at the top of the order played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign.

RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final earlier this year. Salt had earlier been part of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title-winning run in 2024, where he amassed 435 runs in 12 games. A year later, he helped RCB clinch their maiden IPL trophy, becoming one of the rare players to win back-to-back titles with two different franchises.

RCB Player Retention and Releases

Salt is one of the retained players ahead of the auction this year, taking place on December 16.

Retained Players

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Dar.

Released Players

Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohit Rathee. (ANI)