Champions League: Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

Messi, arguably one of the best players to have graced the game, often shone the brightest in former club Barcelona's fierce Clasico clashes with bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Champions League is back, with Europe's elite football clubs crossing paths again as the last-16 ties kick starts on Tuesday. Paris Saint-Germain will face 13-time European Champions Real Madrid tonight's first-leg clash of the season. The buzz around being that of Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts.

Also read: Neymar's likely PSG comeback against Real Madrid has fans excited

Messi, arguably one of the best players to have graced the game, often shone the brightest in former club Barcelona's fierce Clasico clashes with bitter rivals Real Madrid. During his time at Camp Nou, the Argentine striker won 10 La Liga, six Copa Del Rey and four Champions League titles.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who now plies his trade for French giant PSG, will be raring to reignite his old rivalry following his jaw-dropping departure from Camp Nou last summer. Messi's reunion with Real Madrid would have had a dash of extra spice if former Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos had been fit for tonight's clash.

Regardless, PSG fans will be at the edge of their seats as their club will look to clinch the ultimate Champions League glory. Since Messi's arrival, the Ligue 1 leaders have been nothing but praying they would finally land the coveted trophy for the first time.

The Argentine relishes a fantastic record against Real Madrid, having netted 26 goals in 45 appearances across competitions. Messi also has 14 assists to his name. However, it is worth noting that in his last five appearances against Real Madrid, the striker has not made it to the score sheet.

In November 2005, Messi made his first appearance at the Santiago Bernebeu, where he assisted the opening goal scored by Barca legend Samuel Eto'o. Since then, the veteran striker has played 29 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists.

As for free-kick goals, Messi has scored twice against Real Madrid - both were netted in 2012, one in La Liga and the other during Supercopa de Espana.

Also read: At Ronaldo's age, Messi will find it tough to maintain goal-scoring level, claims Lewandowski

Messi also boasts a perfect penalty record against his former fierce rivals, converting all six spot-kicks. The Argentine's first hat-trick against Real Madrid came in Barcelona's 2006-07 campaign. His second hat-trick came during a seven-goal thriller at Santiago Bernabeu, with Barcelona clinching the tie 4-3.

What is Messi's record against Real Madrid?

UEFA Champions League: 2 matches; 2 goals

La Liga: 29 matches; 18 goals; 9 assists

Copa del Rey: 8 matches; 3 assists

Super Copa: 6 matches; 6 goals; 2 assists

Total: 45 matches; 26 goals; 14 assists