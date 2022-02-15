Champions League: Neymar's likely PSG comeback against Real Madrid has fans excited

Neymar could play his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since November when they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

It is a clash that will be keenly watched by football enthusiasts worldwide. What is likely to add that extra bit of drama is Brazilian striker Neymar's comeback for his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since November when they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

On the eve of the much anticipated high-octane tie, the French giant saw the 30-year-old return to training and expected to play tonight after suffering an ankle injury in a Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on November 28.

"He is fine, and he is full of confidence. Even if he hasn't played a game, he will give 100 per cent if he does come on, but the coach will decide if he is on the bench or if he plays," said PSG captain Marquinhos ahead of the clash.

PSG will, however, miss the services of legendary defender Sergio Ramos who is suffering from a calf injury.

Paris coach Mauricio Pochettino is reeling under the pressure to deliver heading into the tie. However, an exit in the first knockout round of Europe's elite competition is unthinkable for the club that signed the legendary striker Lionel Messi at the start of the season and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe's sublime form.

"Given the players involved, this could have been the final," pointed out PSG boss, whose side lost in the semi-finals last season to Manchester City.

The Qatar-owned club lost the 2020 Champions League final to Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich, but before that had gone out in the last 16 in three straight seasons.

"PSG has been trying to win this trophy for 50 years, so we are the challengers," said Pochettino, whose team has struggled to convince fans this season despite sitting 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 table.

"The team we are coming up against are the ones who are used to winning the Champions League," added the PSG boss.

Fans of PSG will be hoping for a big performance from Messi, who has scored five of his seven goals so far this season in the Champions League. The Argentine also holds the record for most goals scored in the 'Clasico', having netted 26 times against Real Madrid while at Barcelona.

But the return of Brazil international Neymar has amplified fans' excitement ahead of the crucial tie. PSG supporters took to Twitter to express their joy over the striker's return, with some suggesting not to write Neymar and Messi off just yet.