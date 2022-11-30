Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Spain win Qatar World Cup 2022? Defensive midfielder Rodri gives ultimate response

    Spain claimed an emphatic 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opening fixture of the Qatar World Cup 2022 before playing out a 1-1 draw against Germany recently. Defensive midfielder Rodri has now spoken out about the team's chances of bagging the coveted trophy.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 9:26 PM IST

    Ahead of the final round of group-stage matches, Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri asserted that the Spanish national team is the best-playing team at the current Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Luis Enrique's team opened the World Cup with a commanding 7-0 triumph over Costa Rica before recently playing to a 1-1 draw against former world champions Germany.

    As a result, Sapin presently leads Group E with four points, one more than the pursuing group of Japan and Costa Rica.

    Also read: 'Future of Spain is bright': Fans in 7th heaven after Gavi, Torres & Co. thrash Costa Rica in World Cup 2022

    Rodri, who started both of his country's two games, is confident that he and his international teammates can compete against anyone in this year's edition of football's premier competition.

    "There are teams with great individuals. There's no denying that," the defensive midfielder said in an interview with AS.

    "Maybe they win games due to those circumstances, but at a collective level, I don't see anyone like us. Perhaps the closest thing is Germany and it has already been seen that it was a tough game against them. If we can compete against Germany as we have shown, we can do it against anyone," the Manchester City star added.

    Also read: Spain becomes 6th country to score 100 World Cup goals; which other nations have achieved historic feat

    Along with his City teammate Aymeric Laporte, Rodri has played as a central defender. He also discussed adjusting to his new position. "In the end, the secret lies in good communication with your centre-back partner and the full-backs and working like an accordion," he added.

    Following dismal performances in the two World Cup competitions that followed their victory in 2010, Spain aimed to perform well this time around in Qatar.

    Spain is almost certain to advance to the round of 16, but La Roja will face Japan in their last group match on Thursday in an effort to clinch group supremacy.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 9:26 PM IST
