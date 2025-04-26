Nitish Kumar Reddy draws parallels between SRH's current situation and RCB's remarkable comeback in IPL 2024. With three wins in nine outings, SRH are currently at the 8th spot with 6 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Nitish Kumar Reddy has made a bold prediction on his team’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs after the team’s win against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a comeback from two successive losses with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. With a target of 155, the visitors chased it down in 18.4 overs. Ishan Kishan led the run-chase with the innings 44 off 34 balls. Kamindu Mendis (32*), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*), and Aniket Verma (19) chipped in with valuable innings in SRH’s run-chase. Mendis and Nitish formed a crucial unbeaten 49-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help Sunrisers’ chase down the target.

With their third win of the season in nine outings, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept their hopes alive to qualify for the playoffs. With three wins and six losses, Sunrisers are currently at the 8th spot with 6 points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -1.103.

Nitish Kumar Reddy on SRH’s playoff chances

Speaking after SRH’s win over CSK, Nitish Kumar Reddy expressed his happiness with the team’s victory while revealing the conversation between him and Kamindu Mendis in the middle during the run-chase. The batter admitted that it was a do-or-die match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, adding that he is confident of the team's qualification for the playoffs by taking inspiration from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign in the last IPL season.

“The thought for the team and it went pretty well. It is taking it match by match and I am proud that we won this match and hopefully the coming matches as well.” Nitish told official broadcaster Star Sports.

“(on his stand with Kamindu) We were talking about playing a normal game and not look to hit the big shots. Taking on the big boundary and looking to take the twos and we chased it down comfortably

“It is much important for us, it is a do-or-die for us. Last year the same situation RCB came up and won 7 in a row. Why not us this year. It is putting in 100 per cent and rest we will see”, he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win the remaining 5 matches in the league stage to have realistic chances to make the playoffs. If Pat Cummins-led finished the league stage with 8 wins, they would accumulate 16 points while securing top 4 finish to qualify for the playoffs. If SRH accumulate 14 points, their qualification to the playoff will depend on their net run rate as well as the outcome of other teams in contention.

How RCB made comeback to clinch playoff berth in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under captaincy of Faf du Plessis, had a poor start to their campaign as they were reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in their 8 outings. The three-time IPL finalists' chances of qualifying for the playoff dashed as they had to win the remaining matches.

However, RCB made a brilliant comeback by winning six matches on the trot in order to secure their spot for the playoffs. The match against Chennai Super Kings was crucial for RCB as they had to either win the match by at least 18 runs if they posted a total of 200 runs while batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they were chasing 200 in order to have a better run rate than CSK.

And Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to pull off their playoff qualification scenario by securing 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings and qualified for the knockout by finishing 4th in the league stage of the tournament. Yash Dayal emerged as the hero for RCB as he held his nerves in the final over when CSK needed 17 off the last over in order to have a better run rate than their rival.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign came to an end after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, extending their IPL title drought for the 17th season on the trot.