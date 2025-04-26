Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, company's first all-electric vehicle, is set to launch with 2 battery options and impressive features. It boasts safety features like Level 2 ADAS and will compete with Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6.

With the much awaited e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to join the electric car market. The electric SUV, which will be the company's first fully electric vehicle, was on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Before the e Vitara's formal introduction in India, here are five things you should know about it.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: What can you expect?

There will be two battery options for the e Vitara: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. With a single motor, the entry-level can produce up to 142 horsepower and 189 Nm of torque. With a single motor, the 61 kWh battery produces 172 horsepower and the same amount of torque. With the top model, the Japanese four-wheeler maker goes up a step, keeping the 61 kWh battery but adding twin motors and AllGrip all-wheel drive.

It produces about 181 horsepower and 300 Nm. The 61 kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes using a 150 kW charger. The AWD model has a snow mode for improved grip, while the EV SUV has three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

According to a report by Auto Express, the 61-kWh e Vitara takes 8.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, whilst the 49-kWh single-motor model does it in 9.6 seconds. The AWD version takes 7.4 seconds to sprint. In terms of range, the base trim returns around 345 km, the entry version of the 61 kWh boasts the best figures with 426 km and 396 km for the AWD model.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Expected features

Features like a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument console, ventilated front-row seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, sliding and reclining seats, USB and Type-C charging ports in the front and rear, and a maximum boot capacity of 310 liters are all included in the Maruti Suzuki flagship model, the e Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Expected safety

The first Maruti Suzuki car with a Level 2 ADAS safety feature is the e Vitara. This comprises the following features: Active Cornering Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive High Beam System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Multi-Collision Braking. It has a 360-degree camera, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with brake hold capability, seven airbags, including an extra driver knee airbag, and an emergency call button with SOS. By operating at low speeds, the Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System (AVAS) makes sure that cyclists and pedestrians are aware of the e Vitara's presence.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will compete against the Hyundai Creta Electric, the Mahindra BE 6, the Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara to get 10 year battery warranty?

For the UK and Ireland markets, Suzuki recently announced a 10-year or 160,000-kilometer battery warranty; when the e Vitara is introduced in India, this warranty is probably going to be extended as well. It's interesting to note that Mahindra is providing a more extensive guarantee on the BE 06, spanning 10 years or 200,000 kilometers. The first private owners will even be eligible for a lifetime battery warranty. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV both have a battery guarantee of 160,000 kilometers or 8 years.