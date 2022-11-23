Spain becomes 6th country to score 100 World Cup goals; which other nations have achieved historic feat

Spanish star Dani Olmo's goal in the 11th minute of the clash against Costa Rica at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Wednesday was the country's 100th goal in the history of the showpiece tournament. Here's a look at the other five nations that have achieved this feat.

Spain came out all guns blazing in their Qatar World Cup 2022 Group E opener against Costa Rica on Wednesday and reached a landmark milestone in the history of the showpiece tournament. Dani Olmo's goal in the 11th minute of the clash in front of a packed Al Thumama Stadium in Doha was the country's 100th goal in the history of the World Cup, sparking massive jubilation among fans.

Following an extended passing play, Gavi's scooped pass deflected towards Olmo, who controlled the ball delightfully and flipped it over the outrushing Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Spanish fans at the stadium erupted in joy and continued seeing sensational tiki-taka football from their footballing heroes.

Ten minutes later, Marco Asensio, Spain's false 9, doubled their lead, and in the 31st minute of the clash, Ferran Torres scored from the penalty spot with a beautifully crafted striker. At half-time, Spain was three goals up against a lacklustre Costa Rican side.

Fans of the Spanish Army took to Twitter to celebrate their team's historic feat in the World Cup. With Olmo's goal, Spain became the sixth country to reach 100 goals in the showpiece tournament. The other five nations to reach this historic milestone are:

Brazil - 229 goals

Germany - 227 goals

Argentina - 138 goals

Italy - 128

France - 124

Spain - 102

England are just three goals away from becoming the 7th nation to reach the historic milestone. Here's a look at how Spanish supporters reacted to their team's historic feat: