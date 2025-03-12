Can Salah still win Ballon d'Or after Liverpool's Champions League exit?

Read Full Article

Liverpool's shocking exit from the Champions League has potentially dashed Mohamed Salah's hopes of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Egyptian forward, who has been having a phenomenal season, breaking records in the Premier League, will likely face stiff competition from other top contenders.

The Reds' defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain marked a historic first, as Liverpool had never been knocked out of a European tie after winning the first leg away from home. PSG's deserved win, thanks in part to Alisson's record 16 saves across both legs, has now put Salah's Ballon d'Or ambitions in jeopardy.

In recent years, the Ballon d'Or has been awarded to players who have excelled in the Champions League or major international tournaments. With the exception of Lionel Messi in 2019, the last 10 winners of the award have all lifted either the Champions League or a major international trophy.

Salah's impressive Premier League form, which has seen him break new ground, may not be enough to secure the award. The 32-year-old has already dropped to third favorite behind Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha, who have both been instrumental in their teams' Champions League success.

Other contenders, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Ousmane Dembele, who scored the crucial goal against Liverpool for PSG, are also putting their hands up for selection. Dembele, in particular, has been in scintillating form, scoring 21 goals in 2025 alone.

The fact that Premier League players have historically fallen short when it comes to the Ballon d'Or, with only three English-based players winning the award in the Premier League era, does not bode well for Salah's chances.

In the end, Salah's penalty shootout heartache, courtesy of Gianluigi Donnarumma's saves from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, may prove to be the defining moment in his Ballon d'Or campaign. Even a record-breaking Premier League season might not be enough to secure the award and end Africa's 30-year wait for a Ballon d'Or winner.

