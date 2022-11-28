Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    Casemiro scored the only goal in Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Monday night, sparking massive excitement among Brazilian legends gathered at Doha's Stadium 974 for the thrilling Group G encounter.

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 11:47 PM IST

    Despite missing out on star forward Neymar, Brazil managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in their Group G encounter at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Monday. Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Casemiro scored a sensational goal in the 83rd minute of the clash, helping the five-time champions secure their berth in the round of 16 at the showpiece event.

    Brazil's sensational Vinicius Junior tried goalie Yann Sommer after a cautious start from both teams when he got on the end of a cross from Raphinha, but he couldn't make enough contact with the ball. To prevent an easy tap-in at the near post, Ruben Vargas forced Alisson to dive on the ball just before halftime as Brazil struggled to break through the dense Swiss formation.

    In the second half, Richarlison came within millimetres of connecting with a brilliant cross from Vinicius Jr.  Alisson had to be alert to prevent Breel Embolo from stealing the ball from him at the opposite end.

    It would take a moment of pure quality to unlock the Swiss defence, and Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Jr. provided that with a masterful first touch and a flawlessly executed strike beyond Sommer, but it wasn't to be as his effort was ruled out for offside on Richarlison.

    With only seven minutes of standard time remaining, Casemiro scored a screamer as he lashed a shot into the back of the net with the outside of his right boot, sending the Brazilian fans into a tizzy. In extra time, Rodrygo came close to making it 2-0, but Manuel Akanji made a fantastic block to prevent it.

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazario, Kaka and Cafu, who were present at Stadium 974, enjoyed every bit of this thrilling contest and Casemiro's rocket. Several fans took to Twitter to laud these football legends, with some users recalling the times these icons graced the sporting field.

    "Bow to these legends of top calibre!" noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Goats everywhere."

    Meanwhile, Manchester United fans took to the microblogging site to laud Casemiro, who joined Old Trafford this summer. "Absolutely!!! Our United Player," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "A gentle reminder that the world's best DM, Casemiro, plays for Manchester United."

    Here's a look at the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
