'Worst referee ever': Fans blast Anthony Taylor for shocker in South Korea's World Cup 2022 loss to Ghana

Ghana gave their hopes to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16 a massive boost with a 3-2 win over South Korea in a thrilling Group H encounter on Monday, which ended with the drama surrounding referee Anthony Taylor's shocker.

Chelsea fans remember referee Anthony Taylor, and now so will South Korean football fans. The English Premier League official is facing massive heat on social media for blowing the whistle before South Korea could take a potential match-deciding corner in their 2-3 loss to Ghana at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs GHA: Analysing the top 5 moments as Ghana edges past South Korea 3-2

During the topsy-turvy Group H encounter at the Education City Stadium, Mohammed Salisu scrambled in a set-piece delivery into the box to give the Black Stars the lead in the 24th minute. Despite a VAR handball check against Andre Ayew, the goal was upheld.

Ten minutes later, Ghana scored their second goal. Jordan Ayew made an excellent cross into the box, which Mohammed Kudus expertly headed home.

Cho Gue-sung's header from Lee Kang-cross in's into the box gave South Korea a goal just before the hour mark after Ghana's Tariq Lamptey was fouled in possession. And they levelled within two minutes. Cho scored once more, this time with a header from a cross by Kim Jin-su.

Their happiness, however, was fleeting as Kudus quickly scored his second goal of the match to give Ghana a 3-2 lead with a low finish after a cross found its way to him at the back post. South Korea attempted to score another equaliser, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi of Ghana made an incredible save to hold the score at 3-2 at the end of regulation. As a result, Ghana now has three points while South Korea only has one.

However, the drama did not end with the final whistle. In the dying minutes of the 10-minute stoppage time, South Korea won the 12th corner of their clash but was not allowed to take the same by referee Anthony Taylor as he blew the full-time whistle. Irate South Korean players surrounded the official, and head coach Paulo Bento too rushed towards him. An argument between the South Korean coach and Anthony Taylor resulted in the former getting a red card.

Also read: Ban Anthony Taylor from refereeing Chelsea games, demand thousands of livid fans; Thomas Tuchel agrees

Premier League followers instantly recalled Anthony Taylor's howlers during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this season. Anthony Taylor's questionable handling of some of the events during the game left the Blue fans simply annoyed. After the match, supporters even started an online petition calling for Taylor to be barred from officiating Chelsea games in the future. The petition received more than one lakh signatures, and Thomas Tuchel, then manager of Chelsea, has categorically endorsed it.

"Anthony Taylor is a p****. Chelsea fans were right," noted fans after Monday's shocker during South Korea vs Ghana clash.

Another angry football enthusiast noted, "Anthony Taylor is a p****. How has he got a job at the World Cup?"

A third annoyed fan remarked, "Anthony Taylor is the worst referee ever," while a fourth added, "Korea fans welcome to Anthony Taylor hate group."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: