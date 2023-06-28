Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

    Arsenal submits third Bid for Declan Rice, The proposed deal includes a guaranteed £100m and an additional £5m in add-ons.

    Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Arsenal has reportedly made a third bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, with sources confirming the offer to be worth a substantial £105m. If accepted, the deal would not only surpass Arsenal's previous transfer record but also become the new British transfer record, exceeding the amount Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

    Despite having their previous bids rejected, Arsenal remains determined to secure Rice's signature and is hopeful that West Ham will finally accept the latest offer. The proposed deal includes a guaranteed £100m and an additional £5m in add-ons.

    Also Read: Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch

    As Arsenal swiftly works to strengthen their squad for a potential title challenge in 2024, they are also closing in on deals for Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax, collectively adding to a significant transfer expenditure that could exceed £200m if Rice's transfer is completed.

    Rice’s preferred destination has always been North London under boss Mikel Arteta, despite his admiration for Pep Guardiola and their trophy haul.

    Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Arsenal, clearly indicating his preference for a move to the Emirates this summer.

    Also Read: Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    football Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch osf

    Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch

    football SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri works his magic with goal no. 92, but India split points with Kuwait snt

    SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri works his magic with goal no. 92, but India split points with Kuwait

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag to Team India snt

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag to Team India

    football Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage osf

    Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year Report gcw

    Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year: Report

    WATCH Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road AJR

    WATCH: Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details vma

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family MSW

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Check winning tickets here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon