Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

Arsenal submits third Bid for Declan Rice, The proposed deal includes a guaranteed £100m and an additional £5m in add-ons.

Arsenal has reportedly made a third bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, with sources confirming the offer to be worth a substantial £105m. If accepted, the deal would not only surpass Arsenal's previous transfer record but also become the new British transfer record, exceeding the amount Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Despite having their previous bids rejected, Arsenal remains determined to secure Rice's signature and is hopeful that West Ham will finally accept the latest offer. The proposed deal includes a guaranteed £100m and an additional £5m in add-ons.

As Arsenal swiftly works to strengthen their squad for a potential title challenge in 2024, they are also closing in on deals for Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax, collectively adding to a significant transfer expenditure that could exceed £200m if Rice's transfer is completed.

Rice’s preferred destination has always been North London under boss Mikel Arteta, despite his admiration for Pep Guardiola and their trophy haul.

Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Arsenal, clearly indicating his preference for a move to the Emirates this summer.

