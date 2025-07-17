Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona star, has officially been given the iconic No. 10 jersey. He signed a new contract extending his stay until 2031, following a remarkable season with 18 goals and 25 assists.

Spanish and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal officially inherited the iconic No.10, donned by several legends of the club in the past, ahead of the 2025-26 season. Yamal, who recently turned 18, signed a new contract with Barcelona, extending his stay at the club until 2031.

The 18-year-old has been considered one of the brightest and promising talents in the world of football, having already made a significant impact on the club over the last couple of years. The young football star had a remarkable 2024-25 season, netting 18 goals and 25 assists in 53 matches across all competitions, and helped Barcelona clinch the domestic treble: La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.

It was already reported that Lamine Yamal would be the next Barcelona player to don the iconic No.10 jersey, given that the Spanish youngster has already dazzled the footballing world with his blinding pace, mesmerizing dribbling, and record performances, which have put him in the spotlight as one of the exciting of his generation, solidifying his place as a future cornerstone of Barcelona’s new era.

‘I Will Make Mine’

Lamine Yamal signed a new six-year contract with Barcelona, reaffirming his commitment to the club, where he began his professional career, and officially inherited the No.10 jersey, which was once donned by Lionel Messi for over a decade at Camp Nou.

Speaking to the reporters after renewing his contract with Spanish giants, Yamal was not weighed down by the legacy of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradano, and Ronaldinho, who donned the iconic No.10 jersey during their time at Barcelona.

"Messi paved the way with the number 10, I will make mine," Yamal said.

“They are three soccer and club legends. Every kid dreams of having something from Messi, Ronaldinho, and Maradona... I'll try to carry on that legacy,” he added.

Among the three legends of Barcelona, Lionel Messi had a successful career with the No.10 jersey, and he immortalized the number with record-breaking performances, trophy-laden seasons, countless goals, unforgettable moments, and unparalleled loyalty, becoming the face of an era at Barcelona.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made 778 appearances and netted 672 goals for Barcelona, along with winning 34 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and 4 Champions League triumphs.

Lamine Yamal’s Dream is to No.10 jersey

Further speaking about inheriting the No.10 jersey, the Barcelona star stated that it was his dream not only to play for the Catalan club but also to don the iconic jersey that once belonged to his idol, Lionel Messi.

“First, my dream was to debut for Barca and wear the number 10. Everyone who grows up here dreams of that. I'm grateful to the club," the 18-year-old said.

After Lionel Messi left Barcelona and moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, the No.10 jersey was passed on to Ansu Fati, who joined the Catalan club in 2019 as a senior player, graduating from the youth academy.

Since Ansu Fati has joined AS Monaco on Loan ahead of the upcoming football season, the coveted No.10 jersey became vacant, paving the way for Lamine Yamal to take up the mantle and carry forward the legacy of some of the Barcelona icons.

Can Lamine Yamal Carve His Path In No.10 Jersey?

The Barcelona No.10 jersey holds a lot of history, expectations, and emotional weight, symbolizing creativity, leadership, and greatness that have once been defined by legends like Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. Now, the iconic jersey number has now been entrusted to the rising star, Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal has already showcased his talent and skills to the footballing world and has often been compared to Messi, who was a prodigy himself at a young age. Just like Yamal, the legendary Argentine footballer enthralled the footballing world with his extraordinary vision, close control, and game-changing abilities at a young age, becoming a symbol of hope and magic for Barcelona fans across generations.

In the last season, Lamine Yamal had quite an impressive season as he stepped in at crucial junctures of the match, consistently delivering goals and assists when he was needed the most by the team. The Spanish youngster scripted many historic achievements, including the youngest player to score in La Liga, the youngest to play a major international competition (UEFA European Championship), and the youngest goal-scorer in a Champions League semifinal at the age of 17 years and 291 days.

By donning the No.10 jersey at Barcelona for the upcoming season, Lamine Yamal is likely to be in the limelight throughout the season, with fans and pundits keeping a close eye on him to see whether he can live up to the billing and carve out his own legendary status.