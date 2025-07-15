- Home
- Sports
- Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lamine Yamal: Who is better? Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Stuns With SHOCKING Verdict
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lamine Yamal: Who is better? Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Stuns With SHOCKING Verdict
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. claims Lamine Yamal is currently better than his father, sparking debate among football fans. While Yamal has achieved significant early success, including La Liga and Euro titles, Ronaldo's legacy remains formidable.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona sensation, has been making headlines lately, not just for his impressive performances on the pitch, but also for off-field matters that are generating significant interest. Despite his young age, Yamal is already being compared to some of the world's top footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
“He hasn't won anything yet”
Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of the Real Madrid legend, shared his thoughts on Yamal during a stream hosted by American streamer RaKai. When asked if Yamal was better than his father, Ronaldo Jr. responded, "Right now, yes, but he hasn't won anything yet".
However, this statement was quickly fact-checked, as Yamal has already won two La Liga titles and the Euros with Spain in 2024. Cristiano only won 2 La Liga titles after playing for 9 years at Real Madrid.
Interestingly, Ronaldo Jr. and Yamal have met before, crossing paths last summer in the Algarve. Yamal's father shared a photo of the meeting on social media.
Cristiano praises Yamal
It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo himself has praised Yamal, mentioning that his son admires the young Barcelona player. Ronaldo also eased the pressure on Yamal, saying, "Lamine Yamal is doing well, let the boy grow up".