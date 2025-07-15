Image Credit : @MadridUniversal/X

“He hasn't won anything yet”

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of the Real Madrid legend, shared his thoughts on Yamal during a stream hosted by American streamer RaKai. When asked if Yamal was better than his father, Ronaldo Jr. responded, "Right now, yes, but he hasn't won anything yet".

However, this statement was quickly fact-checked, as Yamal has already won two La Liga titles and the Euros with Spain in 2024. Cristiano only won 2 La Liga titles after playing for 9 years at Real Madrid.